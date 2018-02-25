'Early grass is money' - Limerick farm where a new soil and grass management programme is paying impressive dividends

Planning for early grazing commenced when the paddocks were closed on December 1 with a cover of 607kg/DM/ha and a turnout on January 22, the grass cover was 682 kg/DM/ha. On January 19, slurry at a rate of 3,500 gl/ac was applied to 20pc of the ground and 80pc of the grazing area received a dressing of 26 units of urea on January 29. Concentrate feeding has been reduced to 5kg/hd/day since going on to grass. John Maher said that for those who have got out early this year there has been a reasonable response so far and there is recovery in grazed paddocks.

"The simple principal is that when the cows are on grass, they are feeding themselves, and they are spreading the slurry. It is more economical and will leave more money in your pocket. When the cows are in the yard they are costing you money in feeding and you have to spread the slurry," he said.

To maximise grass intake, daily milking is planned for 7am and 4pm with the cows out grazing for a couple of hours after the evening milking before returning to the yard for night.

Teagasc Specialist, Grass 10 Manager, John Maher, explaining the colour coded mapping for farm fertility.

Grass 10 programme The farm is one of the Teagasc Grass 10 programme, which was rolled out nationwide by the advisory service last year for a four year campaign, to increase grass utilisation on Irish livestock farms (dairy, beef and sheep), with the objective of achieving 10t grass DM/ha/year utilised and ten grazings/paddock/year.

Philip Ruttle's father, Brian is a direct descendant of one of the families who came to the area in 1710 as part of a Palatine settlement, one of two such settlements in the country, with each farmer being allocated seven Irish acres and a house. Within the following half century a number of the families emigrated to the United States. Today, Brian told me, that there are fewer of the original families left and the farms are much larger.

The Ruttle farm consists of 130 adjusted acres with a stocking level of 2 LU/ha over the whole farm (2.4 LU/ha on the milking platform) and the target for completion of the first round of the paddocks is April 7. The limestone base of the land is a great asset for both drainage and growth in seasons like this and aids grazing the land without damage. Colour-coded and digitised maps streamline fertiliser application "Every farmer should have one" was the advice of Teagasc specialist, Grass 10 manager, John Maher and it may be that colour coded digitised maps will become an essential guide to fertiliser application on farms.

The maps showing the state of fertility in each field at a glance, by clearly defined colour coding, are now available to farmers who have soil testing carried out, and the benefits are already being praised. "The map can be laminated and hung in the parlour and when a contractor comes to apply fertiliser, hand it to him and it will show him exactly where to go and the application required," he added, explaining the latest advance in technology to farmers at the Grass 10 Farm Walk on Philip Ruttle's farm near Rathkeale. He explained that based on stocking rate on the farm in conjunction with soil sampling results the findings can be translated on to a map for the farm to be used as a plan for the correct application.

Converting from a traditional drystock farm the soil fertility was not in a good state "because stock levels were low and I probably didn't realise the situation was as bad as it was until the print out and the map is a great benefit," said Philip Ruttle. "Where the soil nutrient level is not right the grass will run out of kick and will not recover after grazing. It is alright when the weather is nice and easy, fine and sunny, but when the weather is against you and your back is to the wall, that is when you are going to benefit from the correct nutrient level," said John Maher. Four colours are used in compiling each map. Darkest is for Soil Index 4, high level of nutrient and a slightly lighter dark colour is for Index 3 indicating a "satisfactory" level. Index 2 is"low" and is identified by a light colour and the almost white coloured fields are Index 1 "very low".

