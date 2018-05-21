Dairy farming brothers to tantalise taste buds with new ice cream

Three brothers who have feasted for years on their mother’s home-made frozen yoghurt and ice cream have turned her recipes into a family business.

Tom, David and Ivan Kiersey’s ‘Freezin' Friesian’ hand-rolled ice cream and frozen yoghurt are made from milk from their 140 head pedigree British Friesian family herd which grazes on the lush green grass of Ballyhussa Farm in Kilmacthomas, Co Waterford.

The quality pastures lie in the shadow of the picturesque Comeragh Mountains and the scenic Copper Coast, the perfect ground for happy cows to produce quality milk to create the taste bud tantalising products. While 27-year-old Ivan Kiersey works full-time on the farm, brothers, Tom (24) and David (28) are passionate about the business and row in where possible on the farm, along with their sister, Helen.

Their first foray with the public was at the recent Waterford Festival of Food to test if there was a market for their products. The brothers, are now hoping to woo a local and national audience when the entrepreneurial trio set up stall at the Waterford Country Fair in the 2,500 acre Curraghmore Estate in Portlaw June 10.

Tom, David and Ivan Kiersey.