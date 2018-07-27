Farm Ireland
Dairy farmers turning to irrigation systems to help grass shortages

Limerick-based PJ Dore is reporting big demand from dairy farmers for irrigation systems
Dairy farmer Michael McDonnell made the decision three weeks ago to purchase an irrigation system in the hope it would help to alleviate the ongoing grass shortage on his 150-head farm in Roscommon.

In order to keep his milk yields steady, he had already used up a considerable number of silage bales, in addition to palm kernel as a hard feed substitute. However, he was not in a position to start feeding from the 100 acres of this year's first-cut silage. "The grass stopped growing so I had to do something to help make the grass grow. The well we use is only for drinking water so it was not an option to use it on the land too," he said.

"I was using the slurry tanker to draw water from the local stream but it was doing more harm than good on the ground.

"I didn't know a lot about irrigation but I felt that rather than wait for rain, I would invest in a system that could also be used for spreading dirty water later in the year."

The system he purchased was a second-hand dual-purpose travelling irrigator at a cost of €6,000. He then had to hire a pump to cover approximately 30 acres.

"I was of the opinion that if the ground got watered little and often, it would work and thankfully we got some rain as well which helped greatly. The grass is now green again."

Limerick-based PJ Dore, who supplied the system to Mr McDonnell, said he is dealing with a large number of enquiries from other dairy farmers also looking for suitable machines to irrigate the soil on grazing land.

"At this stage, they are happy to spend the money and we have quoted €20,000 for some of the more advanced systems, but the Briggs machines, which are dual-purpose, are very popular and run in the region of €6,000-€7,000."

Business in the Dublin area has also been brisk for Paul Kunkels of Irritech who is inundated with calls from the horticulture sector.

"We are getting a lot of enquiries from farmers who already have irrigation systems but who are looking to extend hosing. We have also installed drip irrigation systems which are very efficient as they use a low volume over a long time."

In a bid to save some of his crops, Kildare broccoli farmer Paul Brophy purchased two new additional irrigation units to the one he already had in use. "Water is everything and as we have land rented in places, sinking a borehole was not the answer."

Currently, there are no laws in Ireland restricting the drawing of water from local streams and rivers, but proposed new rules will see a licence as a mandatory requirement.

