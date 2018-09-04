Dairy farmer on getting dreaded phone call from the Department

Something meaningful needs to be done to control the disease once and for all. For me, the restriction means I can't sell or buy any animals until I am tested and clear.
The first job I had to do was to house nine bulls which are Hereford and Angus Cross.
I was expecting to sell them off grass like last year but it didn't happen. I weighed them and they ranged from 500kgs to 590kgs with the exception of one at 415kgs. They have gained 1kg/day since birth. They are on silage and 6kgs meal/day and I am increasing the meal daily to about 12kgs. The next decision is whether to keep them on silage or switch to straw and ad lib meal.
Grass growth is still excellent. After measuring last week some paddocks were growing 88 kg/DM/ha/day. The farm cover is now at 1122 kgDM/ha. The cover /LU is at 301 kgDM. Cows are stocked at 3.73LU/ha. One paddock of almost four acres is still out as it was reseeded.
The 76 cows are producing 20.1 litres at 4.10pc butterfat, 3.40pc protein giving 1.52kg milk solids/cow/day, lactose 4.74pc, TBC 5000, SCC 90 and Therm 100. Cows are getting 3kgs of a 16pc protein feed.
At our last discussion group meeting we had a debate with Joe Patton from Teagasc on what farm covers should be at this time of the year.
He reckoned around 650 would be enough now to build up to 1100 by the end of September. My cover is well ahead of this target. It's getting late now to take out a paddock. I feel cows are eating a lot of grass at present and I am happy enough with clean-outs. I am confident enough that I can handle the cover. My milking platform won't change apart for the reseeding if and when it comes in.
Reseeding
The reseeds are coming on well. A further three acres was done on August 13. The grass seed mix used for this was Aberplentiful, Aberbite, Glenroyal, Drumbo and white clover.
Over the next month I will apply a further 27 units of N and watch closely for weeds. The field I reseeded last year got sprayed for docks using Clovermax. The clover has survived well and the docks are gone for the time being.
Because of the wet weather last autumn and the wet early spring I never got any hedges trimmed. Some of the hedges had gotten so heavy that the fields weren't drying out properly.
Last week I hired in a contractor with a Hymac and hedge mulcher. The mulcher did a great job on the heavy hedges and indeed the trees. It has great reach. I am trying to get the rest of the hedges trimmed as soon as possible.
I didn't get to Tullamore Show as we were in Croke Park instead cheering on the Monaghan teams in the All Ireland semi-finals, but alas it wasn't to be.
We did make it to Virginia Show and it was great to be present on the day a Monaghan born and bred cow won the Baileys title. We also got away for a break for a couple of days and they were very much enjoyed.
As I said before this country has a lot to offer when the weather is good. Another day off might be squeezed in for the Ploughing.
Gerard Sherlock farms in Tydavnet, Co Monaghan
