Carlow student on milking 770 cows in New Zealand

A a compulsory part of second semester, students have to complete 15 weeks work placement and Jamie Doran headed to New Zealand's South Island, where he's working on a 770-cow dairy farm.

Jamie is a third year Agricultural Science student at Waterford Institute of technology and part-time Kildalton Agricultural college. He farms in partnership with his father, Martin, at Ballymurphy, Co. Carlow, where they run both beef and sheep enterprises.

Pencarrow Farm is owned by Andy and Tricia MacFarlane and Andy has his own farm advisory company based in Ashburton where Andy and his clients provide multi-disciplinary advice to the agricultural sector in the Canterbury region. The farm has a 235ha effective milking platform, and according to Jamie, it's not like your typical mid Canterbury farm as the top end of the farm has a number of large trees and the rest of the farm is well broken up with shelter belts which provide shade for the cows on the hot summer days and excellent shelter for the wet and windy days.

At Pencarrow, 770 cows are split into two herds. The main breeds are Friesian, Jersey and Kiwi cross and they are milked in a 50-unit rotary parlour. Morning milking starts at 4.45am and usually takes 75 minutes per herd. In the afternoon, milking starts at 2pm and takes 60 minutes per herd.