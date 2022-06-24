Bouncing back from BSE to reach the top of the dairy tree

Two decades ago, Michael McCarthy’s herd was wiped out by BSE, but he has rebounded to take the top prize at the 2021 National Dairy Council (NDC) and Kerry Agribusiness Quality Milk awards.

Nearly half a century ago Michael began helping his father around the family holding in west Limerick, before taking over in 1990 with a herd of 46 dairy cows.

A decade later, BSE struck, but he recovered and now has 170 high-yielding pedigree Holstein-Friesian in his Cillmhuire herd.

Michael and his wife Mary Ita farm alongside their son Alex, a qualified mechanic who returned four years ago to become the sixth generation on the farm.

“It is not work at all when you love what you are doing,” Michael told visitors on an open day hosted by Teagasc, NDC and Kerry Agribusiness.

“I love the work that I’m doing and I never wanted to do anything else.”

The 104ha (257ac) farm stretches for 1.2km, with the furthest-away land being mainly used for silage. The 64ha dairy platform is owned and the remainder leased.

The herd consists of 170 spring-calving cows, plus 60 0-1-year-olds, and 60 1-2-year-olds at an overall stocking rate of 2.2LU/ha and 2.9LU/ha on the milking platform.

Alex’s brother James — who graduated from Salesian Agricultural College, Pallaskenry last year and works off-farm with Kerry Agribusiness — helps out during busy periods.

Silage-making, reseeding, slurry spreading and hedge-cutting are done by contractors.

Daughters Michelle and Kathryn are both pursuing professional careers.

With 90pc of land considered dry, “a very dry June can be a problem for grass growth” and all of the land has been reseeded over the years. The family does rigorous soil testing.

Nearly a third of the grassland now has some element of clover, and chemical fertiliser usage has been reduced to 25pc.

Michael carried out most of the construction work on the farmyard himself. He rarely allows a season to pass without adding to or improving the buildings and facilities.

Most recent addition was the construction and extension of calf housing to facilitate fully mechanised cleaning out with the low loader.

“We look to get rid of the wheelbarrow and the brush and shovel if we can,” Michael said.

Milking facilities have been increased from 16-unit to 22-unit herringbone. Further expansion is not envisaged, with the emphasis on quality rather than quantity.

Energy saving is a priority. A new external milk silo was installed in 2019 complete with a heat exchange unit. A gas water-heating system was also installed as well as a variable speed milk pump, a plate cooler with solenoid switch fitted to control water usage, and LED lighting throughout.

Michael is continuing to build the herd for increased solids, with a smaller-type cow.

“I breed from no cow below 3.60pc pr and 4pc fat and we are able to select from much higher solids, but less cows going forward,” he said. “We are moving towards milk solids and bringing down the size of the cow and bringing down the yield.”

Over 86pc of the herd is now calved within six weeks, and with early calving, several months into their lactation, the herd is averaging 25L/day at 1.92kg solids cow/day.

Individual cows have recorded annual yields in excess of 9,000 litres, with many classified EX and VG.

Michael is always looking to improve the technology on the farm.

“Particularly with heat detection, because we have found that some of the systems were not that satisfactory and heats were being missed,” he said. “I wouldn’t recommend some of them. They are not fit for purpose, only hit and miss.”

He is using sexed semen to breed replacements, with variable results.

“Some bulls let us down badly last year and some were very good — up on 70pc heifers — and some bulls were as low as 20pc,” he said.

“We used eight bulls this year compared to five last year to reduce the risk of bulls not performing well.

“We got 22 heifers out of sexed semen and 21 out of ordinary semen and find that the sexed semen is working out cheaper.

“We are also finding that some of the cows that did not keep to the sexed semen last year have not kept this year either, even though they had the solids and they had the fertility.

“So I believe that there are bulls there that are not suitable for sexed semen as well as cows that are not suitable for sexed semen.

“You have to be very selective. I don’t think all bulls are suitable for use as sexed semen.

“We select the best cows with at least 4pc fat and want a cow that produces a good calf that is also suitable for the beef industry, because there is return out of that too and it all matters.”

About 30 heifers are added to the herd each year; 47 cows in the herd are in their fifth lactation, with an average EBI €166, compared to heifers in their first lactation averaging EBI €176.

The importance of hygiene and keeping SCC low

Hygiene is key to the McCarthys’ winning formula.

Producing milk at 4.20pc butterfat and 3.50pc protein in 2021 with average total bacteria count at 4,000, somatic cell count (SCC) of 108,000 and thermodurics of 126,000 set them apart.

Don Crowley of Clonakilty College contrasted the quality on the farm with the overall annual loss of an estimated €50m incurred by the sector .

“A lot of farmers think it is in discarded milk and penalties where they are losing all the money,” he told the open day.

“But actually it is culling, production losses and lost bonuses that are the major losses.

“The discarded milk and penalties only make up a small amount of the actual losses.

“If you have a cell count between 100,000 and 200,000, that indicates that 20pc of the cows in the herd have a cell count problem.”

Mr Crowley said the monthly milk recording on the McCarthy farm gave them an advantage, as did selective dry cow treatment, which they have been doing since 2017 under a Kerry Agribusiness programme.

In the most recent dry period, over 80pc of the herd received teat sealer only. This has significantly reduced the amount of antibiotic being used.

The McCarthys also wear gloves for all milkings; they pre-dip and wipe teats with a disposable towel; and they use teat spray after each milking.

Immediately after milking the machine is rinsed with hot water, and receives an eight-minute wash with water at 80⁰C and chlorine-free detergent morning and night.

The tank is sterilised daily and de-scaled twice weekly.

How a clover-based diet can improve milk quality

A clover-based diet could pave the way for new market opportunities for milk.

Teagasc’s Jonathan Magan told farmers at the open day on the McCarthys’ farm that research at Moorepark has found that clover and multi-species sward diets have an effect on milk quality, flavour and aroma.

He also said findings reveal that “individual cows have different proteins present in their milk, and to breed for a particular protein in the milk could become a means of adding value to the milk”.

Deirdre Hennessy of Moorepark said a grass-only grazing system receiving 250kg N/ha has been compared over eight years with a grass/white clover system receiving 150kg N/ha, with both areas stocked at 2.74 LU/ha.

They found that the grass/white clover swards with annual average clover content of 20pc grew the same quantity of grass as the grass-only.

Milk production was increased on the grass/white clover sward, as was nitrogen use efficiency.

Alex McCarthy said that clover in the sward mix has now been extended to one third of the farm at varying levels, with the intention of increasing the mix of clover.

No nitrogen was spread on one paddock this season and they were very satisfied with the growth.

Fertiliser usage on the farm has dropped to 25pc and the intention is to continue the change-over.