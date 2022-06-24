Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 16.2°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Bouncing back from BSE to reach the top of the dairy tree

Michael McCarthy’s Limerick herd was wiped out 20 years ago but a focus on breeding and grassland management has enabled him to average 25L at 1.92kg solids cow/day — and pick up big awards, writes Martin Ryan

Out in front: Michael McCarthy on his award-winning dairy farm in west Limerick Expand
The McCarthys' herd of pedigree Holstein-Friesians Expand
Alex McCarthy addresses the open day Expand
Michael talks to the visiting farmers Expand
Don Crowley of Clonakilty College speaking at the open day Expand
Teagasc's Jonathan Magan Expand
Deirdre Hennessy Expand

Close

Out in front: Michael McCarthy on his award-winning dairy farm in west Limerick

Out in front: Michael McCarthy on his award-winning dairy farm in west Limerick

The McCarthys' herd of pedigree Holstein-Friesians

The McCarthys' herd of pedigree Holstein-Friesians

Alex McCarthy addresses the open day

Alex McCarthy addresses the open day

Michael talks to the visiting farmers

Michael talks to the visiting farmers

Don Crowley of Clonakilty College speaking at the open day

Don Crowley of Clonakilty College speaking at the open day

Teagasc's Jonathan Magan

Teagasc's Jonathan Magan

Deirdre Hennessy

Deirdre Hennessy

/

Out in front: Michael McCarthy on his award-winning dairy farm in west Limerick

Martin Ryan

Two decades ago, Michael McCarthy’s herd was wiped out by BSE, but he has rebounded to take the top prize at the 2021 National Dairy Council (NDC) and Kerry Agribusiness Quality Milk awards.

Nearly half a century ago Michael began helping his father around the family holding in west Limerick, before taking over in 1990 with a herd of 46 dairy cows.

Most Watched

Privacy