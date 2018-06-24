Border dairy farmer intends to press on with expansion despite Brexit
Anthony Leddy intends to press on with his plans to increase his herd size on his dairy farm in Co Cavan despite the uncertainty being created in the region by the Brexit negotiations.
Anthony is ideally placed to comment on the issue as his farm at Milltown near Belturbet in the drumlin countryside is within shouting distance of Co Fermanagh.
He is also a farmer director of the Lakeland Dairies Co-op whose catchment area and plants straddles the border.
He is confident that Lakelands is well placed to meet the Brexit challenges ahead but he says it's vital that a 'soft border' emerges at the end of the prolonged process.
It's a comment you would expect from a Lakelands' director but he insists that his interest on the board is to fight for his farming electors.
Farmer activism is in Anthony's pedigree. He served for seven years as the IFA's dairy committee chairman.
The 49-year-old runs a 160-strong mixed herd of Jersey crosses, pedigree Holsteins and Norwegian Reds on his 58-hectare farm of mainly heavy ground outside Belturbet. He has been an elected farmer director on the co-op for the past four years.
Asked if he is happy with the current milk price of 31.78c/l being offered by Lakelands, he explains: "It's a good price and the outlook for the rest of the year suggests an improvement in prices.