'Beef wasn't making ends meet for us - dairy is the future'

Paul Brenan ticked off another box on his 'must do' list when he bought an Angus bull at Cillín Hill Mart in Kilkenny last Wednesday, for the princely sum of €2,300.

"I had my eye on him. He is a quiet animal and I expect him to be good with the herd back on the farm," says the 27-year-old.

"He'll be back home in Carlow in a few hours and that will be another part of the jigsaw in our changeover to a dairy enterprise completed."

Along with his dad Paddy, and uncle Mike, Paul is busy switching the home farm in Ballinkillin in Co Carlow from a beef and sheep enterprise to dairy.

They hope to be up and milking by next spring.

It is a work in progress on the farm between Borris and Bagenalstown, but things are going to plan and Paul expects everything from planning permissions for the slurry tower and milking parlour to the purchase of a robotic milking system to be sorted by the autumn.

Most of the milking herd is already in place. "We bought 79 cows at recent disposal sale in Waterford and Cork," says Paul. They are Holstein-British Friesian crosses with a drop of Jersey blood.

The change of enterprise, which was Paul's idea, is all down to economics for the farm - made up of 114 acres owned plus 165 acres leased.