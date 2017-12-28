It takes about 80 minutes to complete each milking on Joe Hennessy's farm with a new 16-unit Dairymaster Swingover Parlour for the 116 cow herd which he describes as "efficient and labour saving".

'A good set-up will also deliver on quality of life' - Tipp dairy farmer on his €1,000/cow parlour

Joe has more than doubled his herd in the past seven years and with a young family and his wife in off-farm employment, he has no immediate plans for further expansion.

"I believe that there has to be some quality of life to the job and I'm finding that a good set up is a great help," he said of his decision to go for a green field development. The outlay has been just shy of €1,000/cow, after the grant assistance, including the automatic cluster removers, in-parlour electronic feeding system, teat sprayer unit and air operated entrance and exit gates.

He drew the line at the more sophisticated add-ons, which he felt would not deliver enough to justify the additional outlay. "It is very hard to get good reliable labour and I am extremely fortunate that I have an excellent young woman that is really dependable to take over when I take a day off, get a holiday break, or when the work load is heavy in the spring time," he said.