150-cow Cork dairy farmer on why he's "ready to go" as soon the Government decides to support alternative energy

FarmIreland.ie

Are the Government serious about sustainable energy initiatives for farmers? It's a key question from Cork dairy farmer Brendan Hinchion, who says he is "ready to go" as soon as the Government decides if it really intends to include farmers and rural communities in the drive for alternatives to fossil fuels.

