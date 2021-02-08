Farming

Farming

Dairy calf registrations running 16% ahead of last year as strong mart trade reported

Close

Calves after moved out after the sale at Kilkenny Mart. Photo: Roger Jones.

Declan O'Brien

Calf registrations form the dairy herd are running 16pc ahead of last year, according to the latest figures from ICBF.

Figures up to last Friday (February 5) show that 168,908 calves from the dairy herd were registered since the start of the year. This compares with 145,331 for the same period in 2020 – an increase of 23,577 calves.

Weekly registrations are running around 10,000 calves ahead of 2020 levels. Last week there were 90,068 dairy calf registrations, compared to 80,086 for the same week in 2020.

