Dairy calf registrations running 16% ahead of last year as strong mart trade reported

Calves after moved out after the sale at Kilkenny Mart. Photo: Roger Jones.

Calf registrations form the dairy herd are running 16pc ahead of last year, according to the latest figures from ICBF.

Figures up to last Friday (February 5) show that 168,908 calves from the dairy herd were registered since the start of the year. This compares with 145,331 for the same period in 2020 – an increase of 23,577 calves.

Weekly registrations are running around 10,000 calves ahead of 2020 levels. Last week there were 90,068 dairy calf registrations, compared to 80,086 for the same week in 2020.

The increased level of registrations is being attributed to higher dairy cow numbers this spring, a slight shift to earlier calving, and more help on farms with calf registrations due to schools and colleges being closed because of Covid-19. The high level of calf numbers is being mirrored by a lively trade in the marts. Tom McCarthy of Bandon Mart described the trade as “very strong”, with buying dominated by farmers rather than shippers. Mr McCarthy said light Friesian bull calves generally sold from €50-85/hd, with stronger and older calves making €90-200/hd. Angus and Hereford calves are attracting a premium this year. Bull calves are making from €250-425/hd, with heifers selling for €180-360/hd. The top prices paid have been for Continental bulls. These are making from €420/hd to €550/hd, with heifers €50/hd back from these levels. While shipper activity has been restrained to-date, Mr McCarthy expects buying from this quarter to crank up from this week as numbers top over the 800hd mark. Fears have been expressed around reduced capacity for calf trucks on ferries from Ireland to France, despite the sharp increase in direct sailings to the Continent. However, discussions are understood to be taking between the Department of Agriculture and shipping operators on the matter. Meanwhile, firm details are still not available regarding a proposal for Teagasc to undertake a trial flight of calves to the Continent. IFA president, Tim Cullinan, recently told a South Leinster IFA webinar that such a flight was being “put together” by Teagasc. It has been suggested that up to 900 calves would be flown on a charter flight to Holland or Belgium. However, a spokesman for Teagasc said no details or update on such a flight were available.

