Dairy calf export trade drops 27pc in 2020

The number of dairy calves live exported from Ireland to the continent has dropped by 27pc this year largely due to the impact of Covid-19.

In a briefing to the Agriculture Committee on the impact of Brexit on the agri-food sector the discussion also turned to calving season 2021 and its market outlook.

In response to questions from multiple deputies ICOS agri food policy executive, Eamonn Farrell, outlined the current forecast.

“There has been a 27pc drop in live export of calves to the continent this year. Within that, the Dutch market has declined by 47pc because of the closure of the foodservice sector where veal would be primarily the customer.

“What has helped has been the increase in farm-to-farm sales and the decision by the Department of Agriculture to increase the testing requirements around TB from 42 days to 120 days - that has helped to produce a more sturdy and healthier calf that has gone into the beef supply chain,” he said.

However, he voiced concerns around the UK landbridge and warned that any potential post-Brexit gridlock could significantly impact the export and passage of Irish calves to European destination markets.

“The potential impact of Brexit on the UK is a concern. If there are blockages on the landbridge it would have a knock-on impact on ferry routes to the continent and that, in turn, would impact on the live trade.

“The additional new extra ferry capacity from a Danish company that has come in with a direct route from Rosslare Port to Dunkirk will help; but in the long-term we have to progress other options,” he said.

Options identified included the following: improved dairy breeding; new measures around sexed semen; and increasing use of the Dairy Beef Index.

“Improving overall dairy-to-beef integration is vital going forward,” he said.

IFA president Tim Cullinan also weighed in on the need to source alternative options for calf exports at the meeting.

“The ferry is important, and we want to ensure that continues, but there is a limited market in the Netherlands now for calves so we have to look further afield.

“Teagasc is doing a trial of flying a plane with 900 calves out to Belgium, so if the calves get there it would be easy enough to distribute them right across Europe.

"The advantage of flying – albeit it will be more expensive, it’s almost double the cost - is that we could get into newer markets.

“There is a demand in Spain, particularly for the Friesian bull calf and the Jersey cross calf, but we also need to look at countries outside the EU and that is a job Bord Bia needs to be doing.

“We have approximately 1.5m dairy cows in the country and 800,00 suckler cows. If we are going to keep those calves at home we’re going to have a consistent kill of well in excess of 40,000 a week - and we all know what happens if we’re killing more than 40,000 cattle a week.

“So, ultimately, we need to see calves flying out of the country,” Cullinan said.

