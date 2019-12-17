Dairy bull EBI set for revamp to include 'age of slaughter' element

Dr Donagh Berry from Teagasc addressing farmers at the Moorepark '17 national dairying event in Co Cork. Photo: O'Gorman Photography.
Declan O'Brien

The EBI of dairy sires is proposed to be amended to reward bulls whose progeny can be finished for beef at an earlier age.

The requirement to finish dairy-cross cattle at younger ages will be reflected in a possible revamp of the beef sub-index to include an 'age of slaughter' element.

In a move prompted by the necessity to make calves from the dairy herd more attractive to drystock farmers, ICBF and Teagasc agreed recently to initiate a world-first research programme on an 'age of slaughter' trait.

The initiative will also drive the economic return from dairy-cross calves and improve the carbon efficiency of this form of beef production.

The beef sub-index for dairy sires is currently based on traits such as carcass weight, conformation and fat score.

The new proposals, if accepted, will also include an 'age of slaughter' element, to meet the requirement for earlier-finishing of stock.

Work on the statistical modelling to support the inclusion of the new trait in the overall EBI has just started and is being carried out by the Teagasc genetics team, which is headed up by Prof Donagh Berry.

Approval

Prof Berry confirmed to the Farming Independent that this work should be completed by May. It will then be presented for clearance to the EBI technical advisory group, before going to the board of ICBF for final approval.

Prof Berry said the age of slaughter of dairy-cross animals was a major driver of efficiency from an economic perspective and from a carbon emissions point of view.

He pointed out that there was an 80-day to 90-day difference in the average age of slaughter of progeny when high-beef-score bulls were compared to those with low beef scores.

Prof Berry claimed the carbon saving from finishing all cattle 90 days earlier would be equivalent to the emissions of around 150,000 cows and their calves.

This point was also made by ICBF's Dr Andrew Cromie at the recent National Beef Conference, where he told delegates that reducing the age of slaughter by one month is equivalent to not having to slaughter 50,000 suckler cows.

The lack of profitability in dairy-calf-to-beef enterprises over the last few years, and an increased proportion of Jersey and Kiwi genetics in the herd, has undermined demand for dairy calves.

The latest moves by both Teagasc and ICBF reflect the growing realisation that dairy farmers will have to breed the type of stock beef farmers can economically finish if they want to retain a domestic outlet for calves.

