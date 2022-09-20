Dairy boom is driving billions into local economies – ICMSA

Analysis: Milk production is by far the biggest indigenous economic activity in the Cork region, says ICMSA president Pat McCormack

A boom in dairy incomes is driving billions into local economies, particularly in the South East, a new analysis by the ICMSA has revealed.

However, heightened pressure on dairy farmers to improve their environmental performance could wipe hundreds of millions off farmers’ returns.

Describing the figures as “attention-focusing”, ICMSA president Pat McCormack said that they were intended to give the wider community a real indication of the extent to which their specific local economy was motored by their local dairy sector.

He said that while the figures for some of the Munster counties demonstrated the foundational importance of their dairy sectors, every county in Ireland had a local sector that, in addition to earning crucial direct income, was the most significant multiplier of rural economic activity.

“I suppose the headline figure that will jump out of this analysis is the value of Cork’s dairy sector,” he said. “The fact that direct dairy income in that county is now in excess of a billion euro just underlines the fact that milk production is by far the biggest indigenous economic activity in the region.

“We are endeavouring to show our politicians and policymakers that the kind of slow strangulation that’s being presented as a ‘transition to lower emissions’ is going to have the same multiplied negative effect as has worked positively and in the wider economy’s favour as dairy production increased,” he added.

The ICMSA analysis found that anticipated herd cuts of 15pc on derogation farms due to tougher regulations could wipe €500m off farm-gate milk returns.

“ICMSA accepts that we have to move to lower carbon emissions. But we argue that preserving our dairy sector — internationally recognised as a world leader, and also by far the most significant economic earner and multiplier — must be the starting point and guiding aim of Government policy here.

“The figures don’t lie and we don’t have to exaggerate or stress their importance to every local rural economy; they are laid out for everyone to see and understand.”