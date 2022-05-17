Why you need to draw up a fodder budget for your farm, and how to do it

Assessment: You need to measure the amount of silage in your pit. Photo: Roger Jones

With feed prices set to remain high next winter, it’s very important that farmers calculate the silage stock in their farmyards.

To do that, you will need to complete a fodder budget. This will help you ensure you have enough fodder for the stock that you intend to carry over the winter.

In previous years farmers have budgeted for a 140-day winter, which does not allow for an early winter or late spring.

Given the recent bad winters, I would advise farmers to budget for a 150-day winter (five months), to provide a buffer in case the winter is extended.

How much silage is required?

The first thing to do in a fodder budget is to determine the amount of silage required on the farm — filling in Table 1 below will give you an estimate.

So if a farmer has 40 suckler cows, 40 1-2 year-olds and 40 weanlings in his herd, the requirement on his farm would be:

■ 40 cows x 1.4t/month x 5 = 280t;

■ + 40 1-2-year-olds x 1.3t/month x 5 = 260t;

■ + 40 0-1-year-old x 0.7t/month x 5 = 140t;

So the total silage requirement on the farm is 680t.

How much silage is in the yard?

The next exercise is to determine how much silage is in the yard — fill in Table 2.

If the silage in the silo is 28m long x 10m wide and 2.7m deep, this equates to 756 cubic metres of silage. This equates to 560t (756/1.35).

If the farmer had 550 bales of silage in the yard, this would equate to 495t (550 x 0.9 = 495t).

Dealing with a fodder deficit

The fodder situation may need to be re-evaluated on the farm in the event of an early winter.

If animals are housed early, your requirement for silage will increase.

Where a fodder deficit is identified, it is imperative to act early to avoid a situation where silage stocks run out completely on your farm.

The options for reducing demand include:

■ Sell off cull cows/empty cows;

■ Sell store cattle;

■ Put finishing cattle on meals and minimal silage.

Alternative feed options include:

■ Buy silage — pit/bales;

■ Buy ration to fill the gap;

■ Buy alternative forages such as maize silage, whole-crop cereal silage or fodder beet.

If there is a silage deficit that is being met by ration supplementation, make sure there is enough head room for all the animals to feed at the same time.

Two feet of head space is required for suckler cows, while 1½ft is advised for weanlings or drystock.

There are more elaborate computer programmes to help you carry out a fodder budget. These take into account various factors including days of concentrate supplementation and dry matter of the silage.

I encourage all farmers to get in touch with their agriculture advisor and draw up a fodder budget, to avoid any silage deficits and plan remedial actions if they arise.

Eddie Webb is a Teagasc business and technology advisor, based in Galway/Clare