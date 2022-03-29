Why this farmer is using all available tools to breed high-EBI stock

Dermot is farming 113ha and his overall stocking rate is 241kg organic N/ha.

We have had a few problems in recent weeks. I have had a couple of cows with bloat, some cows with milk fever and cell counts up a little higher than I’d like.

That may have been due to a problem with the parlour a few weeks back. Thankfully, all is getting sorted.

We are no sooner out of the calving season than we are facing into the breeding season.

I put a lot of emphasis on breeding high-EBI animals. Breeding efficient animals has a major impact on reducing the carbon footprint of the herd. Every €10 improvement in EBI will reduce carbon footprint by 1pc. That’s significant in reducing emissions.

Plus, every €10 increase in herd EBI will increase profit by €20/cow. It’s a win-win for me.

I put a lot of effort on getting the basics right at pre-breeding stage. Cows are tail-painted, and all heats are recorded.

Throughout the calving season I keep records of any cow that had a difficult calving, retained cleanings, or any other metabolic disorders, and these cows are prioritised for vet checks pre-breeding to ensure a successful breeding season.

It is important that we farmers make the best use of the tools available to us to help make good decisions on the farm. At this time of the year, two tools I use a lot are the Sire Advice on the ICBF website and milk recording data.

I use Sire Advice for my dam selection as well as my bull selection. I select the cows I don’t want replacement heifers bred off and mark them to beef sires. I also select cows for cross-breding and culling.

All decisions made are based off the cow’s fertility performances, milk recording data and EBI.

I am planning on using some sexed semen, with around 50 straws ordered. I tried it 4-5 years ago but conception rates were poor so I went away from it. But as we now have a laboratory in Ireland, I expect I will get better results with sexed semen.

I am using it to speed up the rate of genetic improvement in the herd and also to have more saleable beef calves rather than Friesian bull calves.

I will use sexed semen on some of the maiden heifers with the highest EBI and cows will be selected based on high Metricheck, body condition score, days calved, easy calvers and no retained cleanings.

I am just about to order the genomic testing kits for the heifers. I have a surplus of heifers this year, possibly up to 15 calves to sell. I will genomically test the heifers and pick the highest-EBI ones for breeding and sell the rest.

I order the kits from ICBF. I am in the Gene Ireland Programme and the kits cost €18 per calf. It is money well spent as it takes the guesswork out of selecting the best heifers to retain in the herd. I trust that EBI will deliver for me.

We needed to do a little work on improving biodiversity on the farm, so we made a start this spring and put in a hedge of native plants around the perimeter of the yard including whitethorn, blackthorn, gilder rose, dog rose and spindle.

We also put in 50 metres of whitethorn along a stream on the farm.

Dermot Heaney farms at Kilberry, Navan, Co Meath; Advisors: Fergal Maguire, Owen McPartland