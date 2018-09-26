The Newford Farm in Galway sold its two stock bulls in 2017 and moved to 100pc AI, because it had a very successful experience with AI, a recent document from Teagasc states.

Why the Newford Farm herd has got rid of its two stock bulls

Mathew Murphy, Farm Manager at Newford, said that it was difficult to justify the cost of keeping two stock bulls, when they mated only about a dozen cows in the 100-cow herd in the period following six weeks of AI to the end of the breeding season to 10 or 11 weeks.

In the most recent update from the farm, Matthew lists six key criteria as contributing to the success on Newford Farm to date.

He says that artificial insemination allows access to a wider pool of genetics, but it also removes an element of risk with regards to stock bull subfertility or infertility.

Cow Type

According to Mathew, the first-cross Angus and Hereford cows bred from a dairy herd suit AI in a one-man unit. Cows are quiet and easily handled, with Matthew able to separate over 95pc of the cows from the herd and bring them to the yard on their own, the remaining brought into the yard in groups of three.

Vasectomised Bull

A vasectomised bull, according to Matthew, is essential in helping to identify cows in heat. Mathew uses a bull fitted with a chin ball that will readily identify cows with paint when dismounting. Bulls are purchased well in advance of the breeding season and undergo a full health check and quarantine programme, he says.