Why the first feed of colostrum is the most important meal of a cow's life

Dr Leal explained that as soon as the calf is born, the farmer is in a race against time and invaders.

This was the assessment of Dr Leonel Leal from Wageningen University and Trouw Nutrition Research who was speaking at the recent CAFRE national dairy conference in Co Tyrone.

The calf's first feeding of colostrum "is the most important meal in a cow's lifetime".

"When a calf is born, you have a race between the bugs that are in the environment, in the calving pen, etc and (antibodies in) the colostrum. The first one to get there gets inside the calf populates the entire abomasum, rumen and intestine is going to be the one that wins the battle. The more time you take, the higher the likelihood that calf gets infected by a bug," Dr Leal explained.

The animal nutritionist said the key is for farmers to get four litres of good quality colostrum as early as possible into the calf, ideally in the first hour of the calf's life.

"For every hour you wait, the maximum concentration (of antibodies) is going to be lower," he said.

However, he stressed that even if a calf is born during the night and you're not sure when the calf was born, it's still key to feed colostrum as the stomach can absorb colostrum up to 12 hours after birth.

Long-term effect

Dr Leal quoted research from Wageningen University in the Netherlands on the long-term benefits of feeding four litres of colostrum versus two litres of colostrum.

He said a trial on a batch of Brown Swiss heifers fed two litres of colostrum versus a batch fed four litres had striking long-term differences. After the initial colostrum feeding, the batches were fed the same diets in the same environments.

The average daily weight gain pre-weaning was 200g higher in the batch fed four litres versus the ones fed two litres.

Second lactation

Dr Leal said the study looked at performance of the animal through the first and second lactation.

"The research found that the group fed two litres survived to the end of the second lactation while the research found that 87% of those calves fed four litres lived until the end of the second lactation. One single decision (feeding four litres versus two litres of colostrum) increases the survival of your calves by 12%.

Finally, Dr Leal found that the group fed four litres of colostrum averaged more 1,000 litres of milk over the first two lactations than the group fed two litres of colostrum.

'No major difference between the bottle and the tube'

With the spring calving season around the corner, an animal nutritionist has explored the argument of which is better; the stomach tube or the bottle for delivering colostrum.

Farmers have been split on which instrument to use to get colostrum into the new calf as quickly as possible.

Dr Leonel Leal from Wageningen University and Trouw Nutrition Research spoke at the recent College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) national dairy conference in Omagh, Tyrone.

Dr Leal said his research shows that while colostrum will enter the calf's stomach differently, there is no major difference between the tube or the bottle.

"There are arguments that the colostrum is not going to end up in the right place if you feed it with a bottle compared with a tube," Dr Leal told the CAFRE conference k.

"Indeed, those arguments are correct. If you feed the calf colostrum with a bottle all the colostrum is going to sit in the abomasum. If you feed the colostrum with a tube, you see that the colostrum is going to be spread across the four stomachs of the calf," he said.

