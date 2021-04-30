Farming

Farming

Why soil balance and reseeding are becoming  bigger factors in maintaining dairy farm profitability

All options need to be considered as the EU presses for 20pc less Nitrogen usage by 2030

Henry Walsh pictured on his farm in Oranmore, Co Galway where he is reseeding four fields this year with 1kg of clover in the mix. PHOTO: HANY MARZOUK Expand

Henry Walsh pictured on his farm in Oranmore, Co Galway where he is reseeding four fields this year with 1kg of clover in the mix. PHOTO: HANY MARZOUK

Henry Walsh

We have just come to the end of a very positive spring for all farming sectors when looked at from the weather and prices perspective.

Grass growth is somehow averaging over 50 despite the harsh, dry easterly breezes we have been enduring over the past few weeks. Our Average Farm Cover is low at 151 but hanging on, and we are feeding 3kg of ration.

