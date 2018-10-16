Farm Ireland
Why quantity is more important than quality when buffer feeding - expert

Catherine Hurley

In recent weeks, farmers have been gathering the last of the winter fodder and are now looking to make the most of what they have. Alltech Nutritionist, Cathal Bohane highlighted several key areas on buffer feeding at the recent Farmex event.

According to Cathal, when it comes to buffer feeding - quantity is more important than quality. He said that in Ireland, generally farmers are underfeeding animals.

“The majority of farmers that we work with, over the course of the year, by the end of the year on average cows that we’re feeding are eating half a kilo more than what they started with,” explained Cathal.

He said when cow’s milk yield goes up so does their intake. He did agree that quality was important but that it was secondary to quantity.

“I’d rather be putting in an extra one UFL (the measurement of energy contained in 1kg of dry feed) through dry matter intake rather than trying to make it up through the quality,” the nutritionist said at the recent seminar held in Kilkenny.

He also said to use concentrates appropriately. He said that many Irish farmers are over feeding concentrates during the summer and are under feeding during the spring.

He said there is plenty farms out there growing a lot of grass and feeding 2kg to 3kg of concentrates to cows during the summer period. However, during spring time when cows could be milking up to 40L a day, are not being fed enough.

“During the spring period, we’re putting in just 6-7kg of concentrates with 60-65pc DMD silage, which is not enough,” he explained, adding it may not be the case that farmers need to feed any more to the cows, but just move more meal back into spring rather than summer.

High quality forage is essential, he said. However, before cows are even fed, he highlighted the importance of not wasting any silage.

“Often farmers put out four blocks of silage and one is thrown away after two or three days, that’s 25pc wastage. In a year where we’re trying to conserve forage, 1000 tonnes of silage, that’s 250t of waste silage. That’s 30 acres of second that we actually could be wasting,” he explained.

Expanding on from wastage at feeding out, he said that measuring grass and measuring the animal’s intake was essential to reduce wasted feed.

“I think every should be measuring silage out there, also measuring the dry matter intake of their animal.

“We always get asked, ‘if I’m buffer feeding, cows go out to the field and lies down rather than eat the grass that’s out there.

He said that for the farmers that measure grass and that measure the intake of their animals, this is less of issue.

“The cows eating 20kg of DM - 11kg of buffer and 11kg of grass, something will suffer. If the grass is very tasty, they’ll leave the grass after them and vice versa. So, make sure you know the DM intake, what grass they’re eating and what concentrates they’re eating.”

