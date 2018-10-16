Why quantity is more important than quality when buffer feeding

In recent weeks, farmers have been gathering the last of the winter fodder and are now looking to make the most of what they have. Alltech Nutritionist, Cathal Bohane highlighted several key areas on buffer feeding at the recent Farmex event.

In recent weeks, farmers have been gathering the last of the winter fodder and are now looking to make the most of what they have. Alltech Nutritionist, Cathal Bohane highlighted several key areas on buffer feeding at the recent Farmex event.

According to Cathal, when it comes to buffer feeding - quantity is more important than quality. He said that in Ireland, generally farmers are underfeeding animals.

“The majority of farmers that we work with, over the course of the year, by the end of the year on average cows that we’re feeding are eating half a kilo more than what they started with,” explained Cathal.

He said when cow’s milk yield goes up so does their intake. He did agree that quality was important but that it was secondary to quantity.

“I’d rather be putting in an extra one UFL (the measurement of energy contained in 1kg of dry feed) through dry matter intake rather than trying to make it up through the quality,” the nutritionist said at the recent seminar held in Kilkenny.

He also said to use concentrates appropriately. He said that many Irish farmers are over feeding concentrates during the summer and are under feeding during the spring.

He said there is plenty farms out there growing a lot of grass and feeding 2kg to 3kg of concentrates to cows during the summer period. However, during spring time when cows could be milking up to 40L a day, are not being fed enough.

“During the spring period, we’re putting in just 6-7kg of concentrates with 60-65pc DMD silage, which is not enough,” he explained, adding it may not be the case that farmers need to feed any more to the cows, but just move more meal back into spring rather than summer.