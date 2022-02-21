Why on-off grazing takes work but is worth it on this Meath farm

Out and about: Dermot Heaney’s cows have been out by day since January 28. He aims to have 30pc of the farm grazed by March 1

We are busy calving cows, with over half of them calved at this stage. We had a record number of cows calved on the farm last week with 15 in one day. That was a busy day.

I am very conscious of the need to have enough labour on the farm at this important time of the year to handle all that is happening.

And it’s not just about the workload: I want things to be done right at this period, as it sets the farm up for the rest of the year.

If we don’t get things right now, performance will suffer later.

So we need to be on top of calf management, making sure colostrum is right, overseeing the cows’ intake to maximise grass intakes and managing the grass so that we have 100pc grazed by April 1.

It all takes work, and that takes people. We have one full-time labour unit on the farm, and we have a chap who comes in for mornings during the week at the moment.

We also have a man who does three nights a week calving cows for us. We share this with my brother down the road and it works well as it takes the pressure off us being up day and night.

A student from Ballyhaise College also arrived in the last few days.

I did our opening cover on the farm on January 26 and it was 920kg DM/ha. The farm grew roughly 3kgDM/ha over the winter.

Cows have been out by day since January 28. We are doing on-off grazing when weather conditions are poor.

I am working to the spring rotation planner and aim to have 30pc of the farm grazed by March 1. I am allocating 0.83ha per day.

We are on track but we have some very heavy covers. I am aiming to graze these heavy covers when the weather and underfoot conditions are good.

I am struggling a little with clean-outs as some of the covers are quite heavy.

If conditions deteriorate, I will graze the lower covers and use on-off grazing to try to get as much grass into cows as possible and limit damage to the ground.

For the on-off grazing, I turn cows out to grass twice a day. There is a bit of work in it but it is worth it to get the grass grazed out right at this time of the year. It makes a big difference later in the year.

Cows are being allocated 5kgDM grass per grazing and they are getting 3kg of a high-energy 15pc ration.

They are being offered enough silage to fill them but we also want to make sure that they have an appetite for grazing the following morning.

On January 26 I decided to spread a half bag of urea on all grazing paddocks that did not receive 2,500 gallons of slurry.

My reasoning for going this early was that ground conditions were excellent and soil temperatures were over 6⁰C. Since then soil temperatures have being hovering between 6 and 7⁰C, so I’m confident very little of this N will be lost.

I plan to go with a full bag of urea in early to mid-March if soil temperatures continue to rise.

Some of the paddocks that are getting 2,500 gallons of slurry between now and then will only receive a half a bag instead of the full bag.

Now is the time to place faith in the fertiliser value of our slurry; the temptation is to spread the same amount of chemical N on all paddocks regardless of whether it got slurry or not but if we do this, we risk losing excess N to the environment while not making the saving in our pockets.

We are keeping a close eye on cow condition. I have cows split in two groups. Group 1 are on silage ad lib but Group 2 are on restricted silage as they are getting over-conditioned. It’s a problem I have heard some farmers talk of this year — cows were housed in good conditions last autumn and silage quality was good over the winter.

Dermot Heaney farms at Kilberry, Navan, Co Meath.

Advisors: Fergal Maguire, Owen McPartland