Why my focus this year is on labour and efficiencies on the farm

I was recently asked how I am going to be more sustainable in 2023. For me the big thing is labour and making things as efficient as possible.

My aim is to make the farm more streamlined for myself, my wife Catriona, my father and my uncle.

This started with an upgrade of our milking facilities — we have 180 cows to be calved down in spring. We extended the milking parlour and dairy, and put in a new tank and draughting area.

This will mean improved cow flow and handling and save time in the parlour. I also plan to exit cattle rearing which will reduce stock groups from six to three. This year, tillage will be reduced to one field on out-block where the tillage will be used as a method of freshening up the land before going back into grass.

They say the best laid plans go awry and unfortunately it applies to our yard at the moment. It is still a mess, cows have started calving and the parlour is not running, there isn’t any hot water, penning needs to be sorted among other things.

The learning for me would be to get a main contractor to do the job rather than me trying to co-ordinate the job directly and relying on friends/people I know.

I worked as builder/plasterer previously and I find it hard to stand back and get someone else in. I had it in my head that it was a slack time of the year but there’s no slack time anymore. It’s going to be messy for a week or so. I’m tackling the jobs I can and keeping the pressure on the guys to get the work finished.

​Another aim for this year is to get as many grazing days as possible. I know the cows will benefit from a production and health perspective. The more days my cows are at grass, the better the milk solids I’ll get.

Grazing days require grass, and keeping ground reseeded is key. Over the last few years 15-20pc of the farm was reseeded. This year plan is for 10-15pc depending on growth and incorporating clover in the mix.

I will be able to see from grass measurement and using Pasturebase what growth is like and that will decide when I can reseed.

The management of nutrients through slurry and fertiliser is another way am I going to be more sustainable this year. I have bought protected urea and will use that throughout the year. I’ve used it the last few years and have been happy with it. This is my sixth year using LESS. The first year I used a contractor, then I bought a trailing shoe. I wouldn’t go back.

As part of the Signpost Programme I got my slurry tested. It made me realise the value of the slurry and especially soiled water. Knowing the nutrient value means I can plan where to spread to best utilise the nutrients. I plan to spread around 2,000-2,500gal/ac of slurry at the end of Jan/start of February.

This is when I’ll get better value of the nutrients than applying any earlier.

Shay Ryan farms near New Ross, Co Wexford and his Teagasc Advisor is Kay O’Connell