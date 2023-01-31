Farming

Farming

Why my focus this year is on labour and efficiencies on the farm

I used to work as a builder and I wanted to co-ordinate the big job of upgrading the milking facilities to help save time

Taking advice: Shay Ryan on his farm at New Ross, Co Wexford with Teagasc advisor Sandra Hayes. Shay farms 97ha with his wife Catriona, his father and uncle. 180 cows will be calved down this spring. The farm is part of the Teagasc/Tirlan Signpost Programme Expand

Taking advice: Shay Ryan on his farm at New Ross, Co Wexford with Teagasc advisor Sandra Hayes. Shay farms 97ha with his wife Catriona, his father and uncle. 180 cows will be calved down this spring. The farm is part of the Teagasc/Tirlan Signpost Programme

I was recently asked how I am going to be more sustainable in 2023. For me the big thing is labour and making things as efficient as possible.

My aim is to make the farm more streamlined for myself, my wife Catriona, my father and my uncle.

