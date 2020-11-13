Farming

Who’s taking the horse to China? Asian dairy boom is a golden opportunity for Irish milk producers

Chinese butter imports have increased 112pc this year with cheese imports up 34pc. The Chinese deficit for milk is forecast to grow to 15 billion litres by 2030 and the ASEAN 6 countries (Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam) are forecast to have a dairy deficit of 19 billion litres.

Peter Hynes

IT’S the time of year to look back on how well the farm has performed in 2020 while also looking ahead to 2021 in preparation for another year of dairying.

We were exceptionally happy with the breeding season results: 7pc of the cows were empty after 12 weeks of breeding; 100pc of the heifers are in-calf and 68pc held to first service so we will have a busy February with 145 to calve in the first four weeks.

Synchronising heifers on fixed time AI has worked really well again with repeats getting a second AI service. I feel it is a fantastic aid to keeping a tight calving pattern as having them calve early allows them time to recover before the next breeding season.

