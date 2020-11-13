Who’s taking the horse to China? Asian dairy boom is a golden opportunity for Irish milk producers

IT’S the time of year to look back on how well the farm has performed in 2020 while also looking ahead to 2021 in preparation for another year of dairying.

We were exceptionally happy with the breeding season results: 7pc of the cows were empty after 12 weeks of breeding; 100pc of the heifers are in-calf and 68pc held to first service so we will have a busy February with 145 to calve in the first four weeks.

Synchronising heifers on fixed time AI has worked really well again with repeats getting a second AI service. I feel it is a fantastic aid to keeping a tight calving pattern as having them calve early allows them time to recover before the next breeding season.

All first and second lactation early calvers are now dried off, allowing them a full 12-week dry period. That extra time during the dry period gives them a better chance of remaining in the herd long term.

All empty cows have been sold in order to keep pressure off the sheds with such a high number in calf. We plan to fully dry off the herd by the middle of December. This will also give us a little down time to recharge the batteries in preparation for the busy spring ahead.

Calf housing

We are also currently looking at calf housing and how we can minimise potential disease spread while holding calves for longer on the farm. A little thought and investment are required, but ultimately we may well be required to keep calves for longer, so it is better to make that decision ourselves and act now.

Apart from the dairy herd management planning, it is also important to keep an eye on financial forecasts.

Dairy markets

Last January I listened to dairy market analyst Chris Walkland address a conference. He was adamant 2020 was going to be a really positive year for dairy markets. He could never have foreseen that a global pandemic would create turmoil so soon afterwards but looking at our net milk price of 35c/l for the year to date, I feel his analysis was spot on.

I caught with him recently to discuss where he feels dairy markets are heading. He assured me it’s a steady ship, especially with cheese stocks tight in the UK.

UK cheddar exports have grown from 36,000 tonnes in 2010 to 96,000 tonnes in 2019 and it is commanding a higher price on export markets than home markets.

Meanwhile, the five-year trends on the GDT seem very steady. GDT butter prices were lower than EU butter prices, but New Zealand prices have started to rally, moving more into line with prices in the EU where trading futures in October for both butter and SMP were strong.

No doubt we will be held back by the never-ending Brexit saga, but I’m led to believe it will affect UK dairy farmers far greater than it will us as the UK get to grips with export certification.

Consumer demand

The Covid crisis has increased consumer awareness about the importance of quality food and this is especially pronounced in Asia.

Nutritional guidance around dairy in China increased as it is seen as a key way to strengthen the immune system.

Chinese butter imports have increased 112pc this year with cheese imports up 34pc, yet overall consumption still only equates to 34 litres per capita.

“Who is taking the horse to France” is a question that has lingered since the famous Kerrygold ad in the 1990s, but times have moved on and the focus now should be who is taking the horse to Asia as it will be the big show in town over the next decade.

The Chinese deficit for milk currently stands at 10.2 billion litres and this is forecast to grow to 15 billion litres by 2030.

The ASEAN 6 countries (Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam) are forecast to have a dairy deficit of 19 billion litres by 2030.

The global demand projections are very positive for the Irish dairy sector so we will need a top sales team to grow these markets for us. And while Covid may have taken the wind out of Chris Walkland’s sails last April, I’m quite happy to sit on his steady ship and sail into calmer waters in 2021.

Peter Hynes farms in Aherla, Co Cork with his wife Paula