What to look out for when buying a bull to cut the risk of disasters this breeding season

If you go for the cheap option or fail to do your due diligence, he will let you down and the cost could be catastrophic

Get the boxes ticked: Eamon O'Connell says, when you have set your mind firmly on a particular bull, tyre kicking and admiring how much of shine is on him isn't enough. You have to do your due diligence. Photo: Anna Allen

Close

Get the boxes ticked: Eamon O&rsquo;Connell says, when you have set your mind firmly on a particular bull, tyre kicking and admiring how much of shine is on him isn&rsquo;t enough. You have to do your due diligence. Photo: Anna Allen

Get the boxes ticked: Eamon O’Connell says, when you have set your mind firmly on a particular bull, tyre kicking and admiring how much of shine is on him isn’t enough. You have to do your due diligence. Photo: Anna Allen

Get the boxes ticked: Eamon O’Connell says, when you have set your mind firmly on a particular bull, tyre kicking and admiring how much of shine is on him isn’t enough. You have to do your due diligence. Photo: Anna Allen

Eamon O'Connell

I had to go in search of a new work vehicle last week and, I can tell you, I’d rather squeeze 100 suckler yearlings than go through that again.

It’s a great time to be in car sales — a perfect storm of high demand and lack of availability means that suddenly, every good vehicle has shot up in value.

