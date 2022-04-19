What to look out for when buying a bull to cut the risk of disasters this breeding season

I had to go in search of a new work vehicle last week and, I can tell you, I’d rather squeeze 100 suckler yearlings than go through that again.

It’s a great time to be in car sales — a perfect storm of high demand and lack of availability means that suddenly, every good vehicle has shot up in value.

I made countless phone calls to all my local garages and was met with lots of phrases like, “we won’t have one for 9-10 months”, and “they’ve gone up 20pc in the last month”.

Luckily, one man came through for me and I got my hands on the vehicle I was looking for. It came at a hefty price but needs must.

I took it for a long test drive to make sure I was happy with it. Before signing on the dotted line, I checked that it was fully serviced and came with a good warranty.

Walking around kicking the tyres and admiring the colour won’t cut the mustard.

Not only is my jeep my office, but I can’t afford to have one that could let me down at 3am when someone rings with a cow calving. I need to know that every time I turn the key, it will perform.

The motor vehicle trade is very similar to the bull trade at the moment. Dairy cow and heifer numbers have increased and, by default, the demand for good-quality bulls has increased as well.

Angus and Hereford make up the majority of bulls on Irish dairy farms and they are usually bought to “mop up” after a number of weeks of AI.

The breeding season will be starting as early as next week on some farms, so if you haven’t bought your bulls already, then it should be the next item on your agenda.

The first question to ask is, how many bulls do I need? The answer will vary greatly from farm to farm. It will depend on many things such as how many weeks’ AI you have used and whether you used synchronisation protocols in the herd.

A mature, fertile bull is capable of bulling 30-40 cows in a standard compact-calving herd. This number doesn’t get any higher.

Any variations such as bull age will only mean a reduction in the number of cows being successfully mated. There are so many factors to consider, so ask your vet for some advice if in any doubt.

Once you have decided on the number, then it’s time to go find the bulls you want.

Like me ringing the garages, when you get on the phone to some of the pedigree breeders, you might want to be sitting down.

Strong bulls that are ready for work are getting harder and harder to come by.

When you do find one, either at a sale or in a breeder’s yard, the price tag is almost certainly higher than it was 12 months ago.

When you have set your mind firmly on a particular bull, tyre kicking and admiring how much of shine is on him isn’t enough.

You have to do your due diligence. This is the fella that you are asking to get cows in calf in your herd so they will stay in your herd and keep making you money.

One of the first things I would do is check his calving difficulty, particularly on dairy heifers. This figure can be easily obtained on the ICBF app or website.

There has been many occasions where I have finished a Caesarian on a dairy heifer and marvelled at the size of the calf on the ground. On looking up the daddy’s figures on ICBF, the farmer is usually shocked at the how high the bulls calving difficulty figures are.

“Is she hard on juice?” you will ask when buying a car/jeep. So “is he hard calved?” should be one of the first questions when buying a bull.

The next thing to check for is that he has a Bull Breeding Soundness Exam (BBSE) cert. This means that a vet has examined the bull and deemed him fit to bull cows by passing a number of criteria.

A general health check is performed where the bulls, eyes, teeth, heart and lungs are examined.

The bull is checked for any sign of lameness. The testicles are examined and the circumference of the scrotum is measured.

The penis is palpated and visually examined. A semen sample is also taken and examined under a microscope.

It is very important for any bull you buy to have been certified in this way.

However, it’s worth noting that this cert is only valid on the day the bull was examined. A few weeks can be a lifetime when it comes to bull fertility. It is important to get your bull checked again in the same manner in your yard before breeding starts.

Injuries to the penis, lameness and infection are just some of the reasons that a fertile bull can be unable to perform or be infertile, despite being fine a few weeks previously.

It is important to check what vaccines the bull has received and what parasite treatments he has been given recently.

The phrase ‘buy cheap, buy twice’ applies both to your bull and to my jeep. Everyone loves a bargain, but at present, if you want quality, you have to pay for it. If a bull is cheap, then he’s not a bargain.

He is most likely too young, too light or has a shady history (again, similar to a few jeeps I saw online this week). He is guaranteed to let you down and the cost of this could be catastrophic.

Despite your best efforts, a bull can still go wrong. At least if you have all the boxes ticked, you dramatically reduce the odds of this happening.

Eamon O’Connell is a vet with Summerhill Vet Clinic, Nenagh, Co Tipperary