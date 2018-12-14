Construction of a cubicle shed for cows is a major project requiring significant design and financial planning before construction begins.

What to consider when building a new cubicle shed

Cubicle shed plus slurry storage could cost between €1,200 and €1,500 per cow place, which is approximately €200,000 for 150 cow places, according to Teagasc Advisor Pat Clarke.

He says farmers should consider a few points when building a new cubicle house. The number of cubicles should facilitate the number of cows to be housed, to avoid bullying of heifers or weaker animals.

He also says that plans should also accommodate for potential to expand in future. To do this, simply avoid blocking the end of the shed by another building, he says.

Cubicles

Farmers should also consider the number of rows of cubicles wanted, take into account ease of access for scraping cubicles or even gathering them for milking when housed, he says.

Location

The location of the feeding passage and feed space per cow needs to be of priority when building new housing sheds, according to Pat. He says that for head space there is two recommendations;