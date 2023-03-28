What this Wexford farmer is looking for when he choose his cows to breed for replacements

After a busy few weeks with calving, and now my focus is turning to breeding. The future of the herd is the heifers. Genetically they are the best stock in the herd.

They went out to grass on March 7. They graze silage ground before closing and they are moved to fresh grass every five days, more often in bad weather.

They don’t get meal at grass. Getting them out early and having a month at grass is better than any meal to get them fit for breeding.

Any smaller/lighter heifers were housed first and got meal during housing (2kg 16pc CP high energy nut) to bring them up to target weight. The bigger ones were at grass until the end of November. There is very little difference in them now.

Before turnout they were vaccinated for leptospirosis and had got their IBR vaccine already. They also get a mineral bolus. There aren’t any major mineral deficiencies in the herd but I feel when synchronising them and spending the money on it, you have to give them every chance.

They were freeze-branded over their first winter. Being able to identify them easily is very important. Whether it is for AI, vaccinating etc… even with the stock bull, records and simplicity are key.

The AI straws I select now will influence my herd for many years so it’s important to put time into bull selection. I will select a team of high-EBI AI bulls.

I put emphasis on high fertility, high milk solids and maintenance. I have ordered sexed semen already as it might not be so readily available for some of the bulls, so I wanted to be sure I got what I wanted.

It will be used on some of the heifers and then first- and second-lactation cows that have calved early and that are ticking all the boxes for me.

I also put time into selecting which cows I will breed for replacements. I find it far easier to select the bulls than the cows.

Cows with good feet, correct udder and that are very easy to handle — the cows I like to milk. I put a lot down to that. Spending four hours a day in the parlour, I need to be able to work with these girls!

Then I’m looking at percentages — they have to earn their keep. I look at milk recording data — it’s very good. Cows that I thought were better don’t always show that in the figures. At the same time the best cow on paper might not be easy to work with or good on feet etc.

Once I’ve made my decision I’ll use the sire advice programme to match the bull to the cows I’ve selected.

Heat detection will be tail paint and vasectomised bulls. The bulls were vasectomised last autumn.

Start of breeding for heifers will be April 24, and cows straight after that. I tail paint for three week in advance. Any ones that haven’t been seen cycling at 3-3½ weeks are investigated and some will be treated.

It was the best February for calving ever. There are still some girls to calve but it’s going well. The last thing I want is cows calving and breeding at the same time. I’m looking forward to breeding, then roll on June 10 when bulls go in.

Shay Ryan milks 180 cows near New Ross, Co Wexford. Signpost advisors: Kay O’Connell and Sandra Hayes