‘We need a different mindset on energy use’ - Farmers advised to monitor their ESB bills

Barry Caslin, Teagasc bioenergy and rural development specialist, told the Farming Independent that Knowledge Transfer groups would be an ideal place for farmers to start a conversation around energy use on their farms.

“We need to create a totally new mindset in Ireland and to do this farmers should monitor their ESB bills and see what are their largest energy consumers and record it. It’s about behavioural change and putting more thought in to energy use,” he said.

“More benchmarking is needed and comparisons should be made between the most efficient and least energy efficient farms and KT groups would be an ideal place to discuss this.”