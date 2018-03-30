This will be a challenging year in terms of preparing for the 2019 spring calving programme. The conditions are already set for egg quality and the uterine environment for the early stage embryo after breeding in three to five weeks time.

We are already playing catch-up on next year's breeding programme

The challenges of a late spring abound inside the farm gate. Farmers are resilient by nature. Longer days with a mild spell and sunshine can rejuvenate a weary mindset.

And the milder weather is badly needed to tackle the backlog of essential jobs. Slurry tanks are full and opportunities to apply fertiliser have been limited. Indeed, cows which would normally be grazing by day are still housed on a full-time basis. Farmers who have managed to graze the first round of their grass platform are now faced with no regrowth and no silage to supplement their cows.

Flat-rate feeding of 3kgs of supplemental concentrates, as advised for freshly calved cows on grass, is now a distant prospect It doesn't make sense from an economic or welfare point of view to lose excessive body condition score (BCS) in early lactation. Get advice on supplemental ration requirements for your herd where fodder is limited. Remember that the grazing conditions will change rapidly with an improvement in the weather. You need to have cows that are fit to both produce the milk solids and successfully go back in-calf.