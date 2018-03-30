Farm Ireland
We are already playing catch-up on next year's breeding programme

Students from Kildalton College, Kilkenny at the Calf to Beef Farm Walk on the farm of Pat Bowden, Lisdowney, Ballyraggett, Co. Kilkenny. Photo: Damien Eagers
Students from Kildalton College, Kilkenny at the Calf to Beef Farm Walk on the farm of Pat Bowden, Lisdowney, Ballyraggett, Co. Kilkenny. Photo: Damien Eagers
Dan Ryan

This will be a challenging year in terms of preparing for the 2019 spring calving programme. The conditions are already set for egg quality and the uterine environment for the early stage embryo after breeding in three to five weeks time.

The challenges of a late spring abound inside the farm gate. Farmers are resilient by nature. Longer days with a mild spell and sunshine can rejuvenate a weary mindset.

And the milder weather is badly needed to tackle the backlog of essential jobs. Slurry tanks are full and opportunities to apply fertiliser have been limited. Indeed, cows which would normally be grazing by day are still housed on a full-time basis.

Farmers who have managed to graze the first round of their grass platform are now faced with no regrowth and no silage to supplement their cows.

Flat-rate feeding of 3kgs of supplemental concentrates, as advised for freshly calved cows on grass, is now a distant prospect

It doesn't make sense from an economic or welfare point of view to lose excessive body condition score (BCS) in early lactation. Get advice on supplemental ration requirements for your herd where fodder is limited. Remember that the grazing conditions will change rapidly with an improvement in the weather. You need to have cows that are fit to both produce the milk solids and successfully go back in-calf.

Some farmers are still faced with upwards of 20pc of the herd to calve. This group of dry cows will tend to include a higher proportion carrying twins, older cows, over-conditioned cows and lame cows. This group is easily overlooked when farmers are dealing with the challenges of caring for the milking herd.

Get the help needed to manage both your late calvers and calves.

Cryptosporidium scours in calves is now a major problem on many farms. Mortality rates can be high and subsequent reproductive performance in later life can be significantly impaired.

The primary challenge in calf houses now is maintaining a healthy environment to limit the spread of disease.

Colostrum quality and quantity is a big challenge with late calvers. You have to avoid any setbacks in these late calvers as they approach full-term.

Refocus your energies now and ensure that these cows transition smoothly from the dry cow to the lactating phase after production cycle.

Also be aware that your herd is now preparing for the breeding programme which will begin in three to five weeks.

In many cases, the imminent fodder crisis may have put herds on the back foot.

Fit cows will have their first heat within three weeks of calving. Over 90pc of these heats are silent.

However, there is a link between the timing of the first heat and the probability that your cows will be back in calf by the end of the breeding season.

The current fodder crisis scenario may place cows into a deep anoestrus state. This means that they are unlikely to resume heat cycles before the end of the breeding season.

Hormonal cocktails to force cows to be bred, if not detected naturally, will meet with poor success.

Focus on optimising herd health and then turn to getting your cows to establish pregnancies.

Primary vaccination for Leptospirosis, BVD and IBR should be complete now. Booster vaccinations need to be completed prior to start of the breeding season.

Your primary focus has to be fit cows prior to any vaccination programme.

The protective barrier to infection disease created by vaccination will be diminished in immunocompetent cows.

This includes cows that are lame, mastitic, poor BCS or cows calved in the two weeks prior to vaccination when their immunocompetence is at its lowest point in the production cycle.

When you cannot graze grass, don't have grass to graze or don't have silage available, it will pay to feed supplemental concentrates from both a herd welfare and sustainable food production system basis.

Dr Dan Ryan is a bovine reproductive physiologist and can be contacted at www.reprodoc.ie

