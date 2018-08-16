'Watch for a big drop in milk yield' - Lungworm warning for dairy farmers

Farmers could face up to a 25pc drop in milk yield as the risk of lungworm in cows increases due to the extreme weather conditions this year.

Glanbia vet Shane McElroy told farmers at the co-op's fodder planning meeting in Navan that dairy herds are at risk of developing lungworm which can cause a significant reduction in milk yield.

"We had a cold, wet spring and hot, dry weather through the summer so there has been a low-level of parasitic challenge to date. Parasites have only been there at low levels and haven't been able to spread very much," he said.

"With the rain that has come they're getting to develop and spread and there will be a big lungworm risk in the next few weeks. "

Mr McElroy said as soon as farmers hear increased coughing or notice a strong dip in milk yield in their herd it is important they treat for lungworm.

"Increased coughing is a big sign of lungworm. Also watch for a big drop in milk yield. You'll get coughing two to five days later.

"If you see a 25pc drop in milk yield you're looking to treat the whole grazing herd. It may sound like the cows are getting worse when you treat them as dead worms need to be coughed up first."

Lungworm or hoose is caused by a parasitic worm and although normally associated with being a problem in calves in their first grazing season it can, under certain circumstances, be a problem in subsequent grazing seasons.