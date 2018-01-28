'The only competitive advantage we have is the ability to grow grass'

Speaking at the recent Irish Grassland Association conference in Charleville, Co Cork, Teagasc advisor Lawrence Shalloo told dairy farmers that in order to achieve the €2,500/ha profit target, they need to utilise their grass system and cow output in such a way that will allow them to weather the storm of milk price volatility.

"The only competitive advantage Ireland has is the ability to grow grass. Our system needs to maximise the utilisation of grass which allows for a low-maintenance, highly fertile and productive cow," he said. "We're in a new era. We have volatility but that's life. It's impossible to tell what's going to happen at market level. It's what we have to live with and should be part of our thinking when we're talking about cost production and output. You have to make sure you can cope and survive a year like 2016 when milk price was poor and that you're able to bounce back, and that your system doesn't crash when milk price drops."

According to Mr Shalloo the increase to €2,500/ha will only happen if we drive efficiency at farm level and if there is a national output increase from the current 2pc to 8pc. He pointed out that every tonne increase in herbage is worth €173/ha and that farmers should be pushing to meet targets of 13 tonnes per year. Drop in profits