Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Sunday 21 October 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

The focus switches to the next grazing season

Keeping rotation lengths to 30 days should be the main autumn grazing priority for livestock farmers

A farmer saves around €2 for every day that animals are kept out at grass
A farmer saves around €2 for every day that animals are kept out at grass

John Maher

Every day that animals are kept out at grass is a saving of around €2 to every farmer. In a difficult year for livestock farmers, animals must be fed the cheapest available feed - grazed grass.

However, grass supply on farms across the country is variable. Some farms are swamped in grass which makes grazing out very difficult.

Some farms will struggle to have enough grass available for October and will require additional feed. Irrespective of grass supply on the farm, we must focus now on the next grazing season.

There are two objectives in autumn grazing management of dairy cows.

Firstly, the animals must be adequately fed using the cheapest available feed which, as we've said, is grazed grass.

It is critical that the rotation length is held at a minimum of 30 days on the farm. This will ensure two things:

* that cows have access to grazed grass every day during October/early November;

* that grass growth is maximised on the farm.

Also Read

The second objective is to set the farm up for spring grass. Many farmers do not realise that the grazing season begins in the autumn, and that autumn management of grazed grass is the primary factor influencing the supply of grass available in spring on any farm.

To provide enough for grazing in early spring, grass has to be carried over from the autumn period due to low grass growth rates during the winter period. Faraway pastures are always greener, and spring grass is a much better feed for a cow than autumn grass. So it is important that we get the autumn management right so we have a good supply of high-quality spring grass available next February.

Start of Closing

The start date of beginning the last rotation in autumn and the cover of grass grazed will have a large influence on the supply of grass available in early spring. The last rotation needs to be planned to have grass early in spring. The length of the last rotation should not be greater than 45 days and at least 30 days, for example, October 16 to November 16.

The last grazing rotation should have begun around October 7-10 for most farms. This date will vary a small bit according to soil type and to a lesser extent with stocking rate. For farms with a difficult soil type, closing up should have begun in last days of September.

Every one-week delay past the target of October 10 in closing up the farm will reduce grass supply in spring by 100kgDM/ha. Later closing will also reduce the level of autumn and winter grass growth.

Date when 60pc of the farm is closed

This is a very critical date. For most farms this is early November. This is because most of the grass available in early spring has been grown in October. Very little growth occurs over the winter months so most of the grass available in February and March is carried over from the previous autumn/early winter.

The target is to have about 60-65pc of the farm closed up by the first week in November. For those farms that have a high feed demand in spring, earlier closing up must be considered. This should be over 70pc of the farm closed for farms with a higher stocking rate. It is important to carry more grass across the winter for farms with higher stocking rates as demand for feed is higher.

Drier paddocks/fields with the best access should be targeted to be closed in October as these will carry the most grass.

John Maher is a Teagasc Grass10 advisor

Indo Farming

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

Pictured at the 2015 Diageo Baileys Champion Dairy Cow Competition at the Virginia Show, Co. Cavan is the winning breeder John Barrett from Togher Co. Cork with from left the competition sponsors Breffni O'Reilly of Diageo; Henry Corbally, Glanbia Ingredients and special guest Mairead McGuinness MEP.

Dairy royalty hopefuls for Cavan show
Dairy Farmer Sean O'Donnell on his farm at Behy Beg, Ballina, Co. Mayo. Photo : Keith Heneghan

'Things are flying at the moment' - Top Mayo dairy farmer on surviving long...
Winners of Arrabawn's Supplier of the Year Awards: John, Anne and Pat Woods

'Look after the cows and the cows will look after you'

Fodder crisis sees milk production dip by almost 6% in April
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Row brewing at Glanbia over milk price supports
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan

Milk price outlook 'very positive' says co-op boss
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan addressing the co-op’s AGM, flanked by Chairman Sean Monahan and Secretary Jerry Ryan.

The day of not prioritising the environment is over warns dairy boss


Top Stories

The single storey cottage in need of refurbishment is on a 1ac site and is guided at €100,000

Compact Kildare farm with residential potential
'One of the main reasons that farmers put off success is that they don't know how to go about it'

Opinion: Farmers finally waking up to the realities of land succession
Billy O'Callaghan on his farm in near Carrick-on-Suir. Photo: Patrick Browne

'I'd like to see civil servants working 80 hours a week in all weathers'
Bord Bia CEO Tara McCarthy at the launch of the Bord Bia Brexit Barometer report.

Food exporters targeting growth in non-UK markets
Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe arrives at Government buildings with Budget 2019. Picture: Gerry Mooney

Farmers should watch out for a possible sting in the budget's tail
Photo: AFP/Getty Images

Analysis: Brexit risks for farming grow more real as talks go down to the wire
Stock image

'Wind energy sector must engage with communities over turbines'