Every day that animals are kept out at grass is a saving of around €2 to every farmer. In a difficult year for livestock farmers, animals must be fed the cheapest available feed - grazed grass.

The focus switches to the next grazing season

However, grass supply on farms across the country is variable. Some farms are swamped in grass which makes grazing out very difficult.

Some farms will struggle to have enough grass available for October and will require additional feed. Irrespective of grass supply on the farm, we must focus now on the next grazing season.

There are two objectives in autumn grazing management of dairy cows.

Firstly, the animals must be adequately fed using the cheapest available feed which, as we've said, is grazed grass.

It is critical that the rotation length is held at a minimum of 30 days on the farm. This will ensure two things:

* that cows have access to grazed grass every day during October/early November;

* that grass growth is maximised on the farm.