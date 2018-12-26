The complete guide to getting your farm pre-calving ready
During the dry-off period, it is important for farmers to take advantage of the ‘slow’ period and organise themselves for the burst of activity that comes with the calving season, according to Teagasc Researcher Marion Beecher, speaking at one of the workshops at the recent National Dairy Conference.
She said that getting a quick pre-calving checklist will allow farmers prepare themselves for the heavy workload that comes with spring time on dairy farms.
Teagasc pre-calving checklist
Calving area
· Wash, disinfect and bed calving area
· Calving Gate working properly
· Prepare a calving kit – jack, leg ropes, gloves and lubrication
Calf shed
· Wash, disinfect and bed calf shed