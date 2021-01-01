Farming

Take time to go the extra mile on budget planning for 2021

"Turnover is one thing, but cashflow is the lifeblood of the dairy farming business.," says Neil O'Sullivan.

"Turnover is one thing, but cashflow is the lifeblood of the dairy farming business.," says Neil O'Sullivan.

Neil O'Sullivan

Having experienced the joy of Wexford winning the All-Ireland in 1996, I can safely say that being married to a Waterford woman and living in the heart of the Déise, I understand how keenly felt the All Ireland hurling final loss to Limerick was.

Looking at the back-room staff of the county teams nowadays - performance coaches, psychologists, data analysts, statisticians - it becomes very clear what success requires. The same can be said for dairy farming and now is the time of year to analyse all those figures, records and measurements from the year just gone.

I’ve learned the value of this review period year in, year out. As you try new things on the farm it is vital to see what is working. The three big ticket areas to assess are cashflow, production and fertility performances as these drive the entire system.

