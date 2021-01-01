Take time to go the extra mile on budget planning for 2021

Having experienced the joy of Wexford winning the All-Ireland in 1996, I can safely say that being married to a Waterford woman and living in the heart of the Déise, I understand how keenly felt the All Ireland hurling final loss to Limerick was.

Looking at the back-room staff of the county teams nowadays - performance coaches, psychologists, data analysts, statisticians - it becomes very clear what success requires. The same can be said for dairy farming and now is the time of year to analyse all those figures, records and measurements from the year just gone.

I’ve learned the value of this review period year in, year out. As you try new things on the farm it is vital to see what is working. The three big ticket areas to assess are cashflow, production and fertility performances as these drive the entire system.

Thankfully, software and online portals such as Cashminder, Pasturebase, Glanbia Connect and the ICBF provide exceptional information, and all we have to do is take the time to look at it.

Turnover is one thing, but cashflow is the lifeblood of the business. I cannot stress enough how important it is to take the time to complete a cashflow budget for the year ahead. It’s equally important to check it on a regular basis to assess how the business is matching up to the projections.

We all have to cope on occasion with short-term cashflow issues. These can take the shape of a severe milk price drop, bad weather or a jump in input costs, and being able to see this in the cashflow budget helps you adjust the sails in a timely manner.

Chronic cashflow issues could be a symptom of problems elsewhere in the business such as poor cost structure or high bank repayments; being able to identify these issues early is paramount.

The exercise of filling in the Profit Monitor is completed annually for benchmarking within our discussion group, but it lacks some information that’s really useful for us to make good decisions going forward. Net profit on the PM doesn’t take into account paying yourself, bank loans or your tax bill. These figures simply cannot be ignored if you are completing any level of basic financial planning for the year.

Fertiliser usage

For Pasturebase, the reports section gives good data on grass growth for the year and it also breaks down the fertiliser usage per paddock.

For us, the mix of Aston Energy, Aberchoice and Crusader clover is working really well with 13.4tDM/Ha grown, while only 150kg nitrogen was spread on the trial fields in question.

This gives a serious boost of confidence to our plans of incorporating clover into a greater proportion of the farm.

So far, we have clover/PRG mixes well established in new reseeds in almost 10pc of the farm, while we over-sowed a further 13pc with clover last spring.

The over-sowing has resulted in some clover patches across the fields, but nothing as good as a new reseed.

Pasturebase also flagged the poorer paddocks, namely three steep, south-facing fields with low soil cover that struggle with any dry spell longer than a week.

These fields have a gradient of more than one in four in parts and contractors aren’t keen on travelling them. We will rethink the best options for these paddocks that might result in better drought tolerance and less of a requirement to travel them. The potential of multispecies swards will be examined.

Fertility report and stock numbers

The remaining pieces of information are put together with the fertility report and average stock numbers from ICB, while annual milk production for the herd is easily found on Glanbia Connect.

All the important indicators from each of these key areas are put side by side on an excel sheet and year-on-year we build a farm performance profile. This profile helps us to monitor trends in the farm system that may need attention.

And it gives confidence in devising an annual farm budget when you can see at a click what your average milk price or costs have been over the past five years.

However, just like the backroom team in hurling, newer areas of performance and success come to the fore.

For farmers, our environmental performance will soon become part and parcel of the annual farm review. Nitrogen use efficiency, kgs of CO2-e per kg of milk, biodiversity or habitat percentages as flagged in the Teagasc 2027 roadmap last week will be new benchmarks and measurements to get used to. As the saying goes, “success is a journey, not a destination”.

Neil O’Sullivan farms with his wife Gillian in Dungarvan, Co Waterford