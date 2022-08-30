Struggle to build grass for autumn is forcing this farmer to sell some empty cows

Grass cover per cow here is just 170 kgDM, and at this stage of the year trying to build autumn grass it should be closer to 250kgDM/cow on this farm.

The bottom line is, we are very short of grass. It’s a dry farm and this lack of rain has really taken its toll.

At the moment we are feeding 6-7 bales of silage to 233 cows, which works out at 6.5kgDM silage per cow per day. Add to that 3kg of meals, and over half the diet is silage and meals right now.

I am feeding silage at the feed barrier, with half the cows getting it in the morning and the other half in the evening.

I know is the right thing to do to feel silage now when growth is getting going since the rain.

Feeding silage now will mean I won’t have to feed it for as long. A lot of people are trying to hold off on feeding silage but I think you just have to bite the bullet and put it in — it will pay off in the longer term this autumn.

I am going to pull out a proportion of the empty cows to sell. I’d rather not do it, particularly with milk price being as high as it is, but on a heavily stocked farm like this, it doesn’t make sense holding them when I am struggling to build grass for the autumn.

I will pull out cows that are poor milkers or have poor feet and high cell counts.

I did my fodder budget a few weeks ago with my advisor Owen but it’s something I will go back and do again when I get things back on track.

I have used a lot of bales so I need to be sure I am still OK for the winter.

This is the reality of a changing climate: extreme weather events are going to become more common and we need to adapt to that and make a reserve of silage to fill the gaps that will occur more regularly.

This year is nothing like 2018 but it’s still a drought that needs to be managed.

I have decided to invest in equipment to reduce the electricity bill and improve sustainability in that area — a win-win for the farm.

I have ordered the variable speed vacuum pump. There is no grant on this, and I am waiting on it to arrive.

I have applied for a grant for a heat recovery unit and am waiting on approval before I order it.

We have been talking about the environmental and economic sustainability of the farm for the past few months, but it’s also important for me to make sure I can take a break from the farm and recharge the batteries before the autumn.

I was on holidays in the UK recently and I am hoping to get away to the sun in the next few weeks. It takes a bit of planning to take this time off, but it’s worth it.

Dermot Heaney farms at Kilberry, Navan, Co Meath. His advisors are Fergal Maguire, Owen McPartland and Niamh Lynch