Standard operating procedures can unlock your herd's potential

Standard operating procedures (SOPs) help reduce the variation that can occur when different people perform the same task in different ways.

Dairy farms with several workers are best suited for the adoption of SOPs, because often several employees share responsibility for tasks such as milking, feeding, bedding, health and reproductive management, and a variation in completing these tasks can reduce herd performance.

SOPs should be common on larger farms. On a family farm, SOPs do not necessarily need to be written down, but can be the outcome of a discussion with the vet, the aim being to improve management practices and the health of livestock. A SOP is simply a written step-by-step set of instructions on how to complete a task.