Slashing energy costs by up to 40pc is 'realistic' target

John Upton, a researcher at Teagasc Moorepark, said the benefits were really evident in cases where a dairy farm is being set up on a 'greenfield' site.

"If the farm is set up with energy efficiency in mind at the beginning, it doesn't cost anything extra to do it.

"Those savings are cumulative every year thereafter and with the supports that are available through TAMS and Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland grants, there is really no excuse not to do it," he told the IFA Smart Farming seminar in Portlaoise.