'Silage quality is not fantastic this year' - Nutritionist raises concerns over silage quality

Third-cut silage going into a pit at Gurteen College.
Catherine Hurley

Silage quality is not fantastic this year, according to independent nutritionist, Brian Reidy, who said he has been testing client’s silage from pits that are currently open and the results are not great.

According to Brian, some farmers' first cut silage is heating and the quality has been compromised as a result. At a recent farm visit in Cork, he was testing silage quality and said that he struggled to find a cool sample.

“I’m going around the country with a mobile NIR, analysing feed. Looking at first cut silage in Cork, we found it hard to find a cool piece of silage to test in the pit,” the Tipperary nutritionist explained.

He said one of the main problems was that first cut silage was harvested too late, and that the silage did not have high sugars when ensiled, causing the silage to overheat while it’s in the pit.

“Silage was cut too late in some cases and the sugars were not too high when it was brought in,” he explained.

However, farmers can manage this and control the situation. He said that if farmers have silage that is overheating, the best thing to do is to use a shear grab and to get across the face of the pit as fast as they can.

“I know farmers won’t want to hear this but, if they’ve a 3ft deep grab, try to go in to a foot and a half. This way they’ll get across the face of the pit faster and saving as much as they can,” Brian said.

Sinéad Devaney, Teagasc Adviser, Galway/Clare Regional Unit says that silage made under poor conditions could leave silage with low dry matter, low digestibility (energy value), low crude protein, high ammonia levels and high acidity.

These silage characteristics will give rise to low dry matter intakes and poor animal performance, she said.

She said that to get the most accurate result it is best to sample a freshly opened bale or take the sample from deep into the pit. The sample should be placed in a Ziploc type bag and kept cool.

The sample should be posted to the lab as soon as possible afterwards. Samples which are left in a bag over the weekend in a car for example, will deteriorate rapidly and give rise to inaccurate results.

