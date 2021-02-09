Short-term OAD milking can help lift the siege on any dairy farm during the spring

January hails the start of Operation Transformation and every time I hear it mentioned I’m reminded that the transformative calving season is just about to kick off around the country.

The transformation sees our farms go from relative peace to the absolute bedlam of calving around the clock. At the centre of it all are our cows and how we manage to pave a smooth transition for them from dry cow to milking cow.

For the past eight weeks, 1-3kgs of straw has been included in the diet of most cows on our farm as many just needed to be maintained without adding any further weight.

Housing was allocated on body condition score results at dry-off. These are monitored monthly to act on any changes, and we are targeting a BCS of 3-3.25 for calving.

In practical terms, this means that when I look at the dry cows I’m always quickly scanning two areas: firstly, looking at the cow from behind, the hook bones of the pelvis should be rounded (like Mickey Mouse ears) without any angles, meaning her body condition is at least a 3.

If those hook bones are any way squared or angular then she is under a 3 and under target for calving. Is she an ideal 3 or a fat 3 is what I ask myself next, so I check her pin bones and tail head. If the cavity there on either side of her tail is almost filled with fat and her pin bones are well covered, she is close to a body condition score of 3.5 which is going too far the other way.

We record body condition scores when the cows are going through the crush while treating for lice or vaccination, so it has become a routine job.

We have included a BCS box on the spring calving chart and this creates another check point that can always be referred to come breeding time.

Over-conditioned cows

Some people like to see dry cows in “great order”, but there is no getting away from the significant decrease in feed intake in over-conditioned cows after calving.

Negative energy balance (NEB) is the biggest nutritional problem that can affect dairy herd fertility. Transitioning cows well is the key to good dry matter and energy intakes in the long run.

A feed space and cubicle per cow are essential to good intakes while keeping the cows comfortable and reducing the stresses of competition and bullying.

OAD milking

Another way to reduce NEB is OAD milking for a short period in early lactation. This method has been used on many farms to reduce those early production stresses.

Obviously, I’m a bit biased as we milk OAD year-round but there is research to back up short term uses of OAD to benefit your farm and cows in spring.

The recent Teagasc virtual OAD conference showed some interesting data from their OAD research herd which has been ongoing since 2018.

It demonstrated that while milking cows OAD for four weeks at the start of lactation had a short-term impact on milk yield, there was an immediate increase in production once TAD milking was resumed.

Most significantly, there was no difference in milk solids’ yield over the whole lactation in cows milked OAD for four weeks in February compared to cows milked TAD from the beginning.

For farms that are very busy in February, milking OAD for those four weeks could save a lot on time and labour without seriously affecting annual milk solids’ yield.

Another interesting point from the conference was that using short term OAD milking in late lactation for seven weeks before dry-off also had no effect on total lactation milk solids’ yield compared to cows milked TAD for the same time period.

The overall message was that short-term OAD can play a part on any farm with the one caveat: SCC control must be second to none.

Transitioning cows

Finally as we face into the headwind of calving, the transitioning barometers of milk fever, metritis/retained placentas, ketosis and displaced stomachs will all be monitored closely.

If we begin to see more than one case of milk fever in every 20 calvings or more than one cow in 10 with a retained placenta, then we will certainly have to consider how we are transitioning cows. For now, with 25pc of the herd calved by February 3 we will hope that things remain on an even keel...and pray for a bit of good weather.

Neil O’Sullivan farms with his wife Gillian near Dungarvan, Co Waterford