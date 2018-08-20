Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 20 August 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

See what damage eating St John's Wort caused this heifer

Catherine Hurley

Catherine Hurley

Cavan vet Gerard McGovern came across this case of photosensitivity in a Friesian heifer on a farm recently.

This case of chronic photosensitivity in a Friesian heifer, shows the damage to the non-pigmented skin, which is still red and raw, leaving the pigmented areas in tufts of black islands.

He said that in this case the acute phase of the condition occurred a few weeks previously, with the white hair already growing back.

Primary photosensitivity, he said, is caused by compounds in the blood that react with sunlight, causing damage to the skin.

It happens when an animal eats a plant, like St John’s Wort, that contains a photodynamic agent which builds up in the bloodstream and reacts with UV light to release chemicals, damaging the unpigmented skin.

The vet from Derryginney Veterinary Clinic in Ballyconnell said that it’s a very painful condition for animals, especially if it’s affecting a large skin area, and because sunlight triggers the condition a dark house is always helpful in treating the condition.

Secondary photosensitivity happens when an animal has hepatic pathology (liver damage) and the liver cells are unable to mobilise phylloerythrin (breakdown product of chlorophyll), which accumulates in the bloodstream, acting as a photodynamic agent, he said.

The main signs of photosensitivity include:

Also Read

·         Twitching, flicking of ears and tail

·         Irritability, stomping and kicking at self

·         Swelling around the eyes, ears, udder and feet

·         Hair loss, reddening, thickening and peeling of affected skin

In the acute stage, steroids and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and antibiotics will help, while emollients on the damaged skin will also help, he said.

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

Dairy Farmer Sean O'Donnell on his farm at Behy Beg, Ballina, Co. Mayo. Photo : Keith Heneghan

'Things are flying at the moment' - Top Mayo dairy farmer on surviving long...
Winners of Arrabawn's Supplier of the Year Awards: John, Anne and Pat Woods

'Look after the cows and the cows will look after you'

Fodder crisis sees milk production dip by almost 6% in April
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Row brewing at Glanbia over milk price supports
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan

Milk price outlook 'very positive' says co-op boss
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan addressing the co-op’s AGM, flanked by Chairman Sean Monahan and Secretary Jerry Ryan.

The day of not prioritising the environment is over warns dairy boss
A cow in front of Fonterra Kauri plant

Fonterra boosts farmgate milk price but says higher costs trim annual profit


Top Stories

New roll-over protection devices have come on the market.

Safety Authority 'not forming view' on new ATV roll-over devices despite EU...
Colm O'Donnell, INHFA chairman at a previous protest outside Enda Kenny's constituency office in Castlebar, Co Mayo. Photo: Michael McLaughlin

'Drought hit farmers cannot be left waiting for their money due to...
Delaval E100 rotary parlour

Watch: The DeLaval Rotary E100 has been launched Ireland (see it in action in...
(Photo by Brook Mitchell/Getty Images)

Gallery: Pictures show dire situation for Australian farms hit by drought

Crime and isolation biggest rural issues - survey
Adrian Mahon

Safety a big winner at invention show
Fine margins: All the indications are that the winter feeding season will again pose difficulties for producers.

Rolled oats can replace rolled barley in beef diets without hitting...