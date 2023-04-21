Farming

Reseeding is not cheap but it is well worth the investment

The big advantage is the number of grazings per year — the rotation length is shorter with the fresh reseeds, so more grass is grown

Minding the sward: Shay Ryan on his dairy farm at Rochestown, Co Wexford.
Shay Ryan

Calving is done, breeding starts on April 25 and now those April showers are making for a very busy few weeks with the rate grass is growing.

We started the second rotation around April 1 and we managed to keep cows out full time. We are lucky with our free-draining soil type.

