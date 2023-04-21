Reseeding is not cheap but it is well worth the investment

Calving is done, breeding starts on April 25 and now those April showers are making for a very busy few weeks with the rate grass is growing.

We started the second rotation around April 1 and we managed to keep cows out full time. We are lucky with our free-draining soil type.

Some would say some paddocks were damaged but I am happy and they look better every day. The first paddock grazed on second rotation has a cover of 720kg DM/ha after two weeks so grass is really growing — that’s over 50kg/ha/day even with weather we have had.

With that growth, it’s clear the plant wasn’t damaged. I have to start grass measuring more frequently — it had been once a fortnight but now into April I’m doing weekly measures and as it’s growing rapidly I’ll walk twice a week. Otherwise things will get out of control very quickly.

All grazing ground got two bags per acre of 18:6:12 with sulphur early in the month. We have spread 55 units/ac to date.

I would rather have had it out earlier than this, but given the weather I am happy enough as there was too much risk of losses.

I am going to start following cows with fertiliser towards the end of the month. If I can get some slurry out I will too. Slurry is a great way to repair damaged ground as it gives phosphorous and potassium which are good for roots.

I ended up starting the second round before finishing the first round.

Some paddocks are closed for an early silage cut. They have received 21 units of urea and two bags of 18:6:12, and are getting a top-up of 23 units with the aim of an early May cut.

For the main silage ground with the way the weather went in March and early April I’m behind on fertiliser so I need to get a second split on this ground now — another job to keep me busy!

We sprayed off 11ac to reseed last week. This was grazed for the second time on April 13 then sprayed. It’s later than I would like but hopefully it will work out.

Mid-May to the start of August is too risky a time to reseed, given the risk of drought.

After spraying it will get lime and farmyard manure, then it will be disced twice before sowing.

The grass seed mix we are using won’t have diploid varieties. We have drier ground and tetraploids have performed well on this farm so we are going with a tetraploid and white clover.

Reseeding is the main way we are getting clover into swards – once established that will help me reduce our chemical nitrogen input.

I see reseeding as free grass. It costs a lot to reseed (~€300 +/ac) but it’s well worth the investment.

For me the big thing is the number of grazings per year — the rotation length is shorter with the fresh reseeds, which means more grass grown per year. It really stands out. You see it in the bulk tank too, which is always a help!

Shay Ryan farms at New Ross, Co Wexford with his wife Catriona, his father and uncle. The farm is part of the Teagasc/Tirlán Signpost Programme. Advisors: Kay O’Connell and Sandra Hayes

