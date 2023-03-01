Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Peter Hynes: Why we changed our milk replacer

We did our homework over the winter, based on lessons we learned from the 2022 calving season

Unseasonally good weather: Cows grazing on the Hynes farm Expand

Close

Unseasonally good weather: Cows grazing on the Hynes farm

Unseasonally good weather: Cows grazing on the Hynes farm

Unseasonally good weather: Cows grazing on the Hynes farm

Peter Hynes

‘Health is wealth’ has been our motto for calving season. By doing the simple things right and investing in keeping livestock healthy, we hope we can see less of our vet .

Unfortunately, we did lose two well-bred heifer calves which were stillborn during the week of our annual TB test in early February. We are now nine years TB-free, which is a huge relief.

Most Watched

Privacy