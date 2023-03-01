Peter Hynes: Why we changed our milk replacer

‘Health is wealth’ has been our motto for calving season. By doing the simple things right and investing in keeping livestock healthy, we hope we can see less of our vet .

Unfortunately, we did lose two well-bred heifer calves which were stillborn during the week of our annual TB test in early February. We are now nine years TB-free, which is a huge relief.

This has been the driest February I have seen in my farming career, making graze-outs on paddocks exceptional.

The cows have been grazing all day, every day and going out to grass again after milking in the evening, but we have brought them in every night at 9.0 for a buffer feed of silage, wheaten straw and 1kg per head of a grain mix we have also been feeding to dry cows.

We find the buffer feed means we have less trouble with cows’ stomachs — it lessens the chance of acidosis by keeping fibre in the diet.

Milking cows are also getting 4kg of a high-energy, 13pc protein dairy nut in the parlour which also contains Yea Sacc to ensure they are utilising dry matter intakes efficiently.

Dry cows had been receiving 0.75kg of the same grain mix throughout the dry period and increasing to 2kg on the point of calving to prepare them to transition onto a higher level of feed post-calving.

We have noticed the difference in calf vigour at birth, with calves up and sucking quickly.

On the calf front, we did our homework over the winter, based on lessons we had learned from the 2022 calving season.

Our first step was to change the milk replacer. We are now feeding Pro Max Gold, a new skim milk-based powder from Intervet — it contains 25pc protein to ensure optimum growth of replacement heifers, 19pc fat (as fat levels are crucial in changeable temperatures).

It also has optimum immunoglobulins to mimic the immunity benefits of transition milk, along with cylactin to promote gut health and enhanced immunity.

All heifer calves are weighed at birth, and the hope is that birth weight will be doubled pre-weaning.

Having had some issues with scour last season, we decided to feed precision microbes — probiotic gut stabilisers which also boosts their immune system.

Every calf receives 30ml per day from birth, and we have also fitted a dosing system to our calf feeder to ensure there is 5ml of precision microbes in every litre of milk.

Calves have access to wheaten straw along with calfage and calf muesli from two days of age to promote rumen function.

Beef calves receive the same treatment as replacement heifer calves to ensure they get the best start in life prior to heading onto their next home.

While we have a number of high-genetic-merit Holstein bull calves on farm with parental averages of up to 363 EBI, all of which are now being genotyped.

We also have a lot of Charolais calves sired by the highest-ranking DBI Charolais bull Lapon CH4321, we have found him to be easy calving and also predominantly calving prior to due date.

I really like the calves he is siring, and we will certainly use him again this year at the start of breeding season. We plan to hold these calves on farm until they are four weeks of age.

We also used an English Longhorn bull named Pointer Evening All in 2022. A number of those calves are now on the ground, and we are really happy with them — they are full of vigour and short gestation.

They are really hardy calves and the market for their beef is the fastest growing in the UK of any breed.

​All the Longhorn calves will are sold to the Buitlear Group, who will collect on farm. Once the calf is healthy and 55kg in weight, we will get paid €250 per bull and €200 per heifer.

We plan to use more Longhorn semen in 2023 and will probably use more Holstein sexed semen as we push to lessen the number of Holstein bull calves born on farm.

With most of the hard work done for calving, the focus will move quickly towards the 2023 breeding season — ensuring cows are in an upward plane of nutrition, checking that all cows are cycling, and selecting AI bulls.

I always joke when we have visitors and they ask about calving, “we give two months taking them out of cows and then we give two months sticking them back in again”

Peter Hynes farms with his wife Paula in Aherla, Co Cork