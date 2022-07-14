Peter Hynes: Why we are stitching red clover into our silage swards

Grass has dominated our workload since late May. As I write, our contractor is busy picking up our second-cut silage in glorious sunshine.

We mowed and tedded the crop ourselves. The 70ac crop looks respectable given how little rain we have had in the last two months.

Thankfully we haven’t had to buffer-feed yet this summer; on a number of occasions we came close but rain arrived at the last minute allowing a surge in growth.

Grass availability was also boosted by after-grass re-entering the grazing block.

We stitched red clover at a rate of 2.5kg/ac into a 10ac silage sward on May 24. It received 2,000 gallons/ac of water slurry along with a bag of 0.7.30.

Germination looked good although the N in the slurry seemed to drive grass growth, so to allow light down to the new clover plants, we grazed the field lightly with the cows in late June, and since then clover establishment has been impressive.

The plan is to take at least one cut of bales of the field this season which should make quality high-protein feed for cows.

It is a trial-and-error project for us; time will tell if I would have been better using a higher rate of red clover seed. It is something we will continue to add to silage fields, to reduce our reliance on chemical nitrogen.

We also stitched white clover into four paddocks over 17ac in June. All paddocks were mowed for surplus bales, ensuring a good clean residual, then we set at 2kg/ac and 3kg/ac rates followed by 1500 gallons of watery slurry and parlour washings.

Germination seems good as rain arrived a few days after setting. We will see in time which clover rate suits our farm best as we also need good covers of grass in February for early grazing.

The last big job of the summer is to harvest 25ac of haylage; we have it mowed now.

Hopefully that will complete our winter fodder requirements, apart from the sugar beet we have ordered from our contractor for the autumn calvers.

The silage clamp along with all stacks of bales will be analysed in early September to see where we can make best use of varying qualities of fodder.

We welcomed Prof Frank Mitloehner of the University of California to our farm along with Eddie Phelan from Alltech recently. Frank has a wealth of knowledge around livestock emissions, and he highlighted how as a food producer I am harvesting the power of the sun to create cellulose in grass which our cows in turn convert into a nutrient-dense protein food source for humans.

That is sustainable food production, he pointed out, and when combined with a farm abundant in hedgerows and mature trees is undoubtedly good for climate.

Yet he acknowledged that we Irish farmers face a challenge in continuing current levels of sustainable food production, given that the narrative here seems to be to shift food production to less sustainable countries in an effort to make Ireland look better from a climate perspective on paper.

I always believed that we needed to breed animals which produce less methane, but Frank corrected me, pointing out that we merely need to identify the genetics that emit less methane.

Animals that emit less are more efficient from a climate perspective and from a production perspective given they will convert more methane into meat or dairy.

He said that if Ireland was serious about global warming, we would allow science and research give us the solutions to reducing agricultural emissions — he is in no doubt that feed additives will play a part in that reduction.

Our discussion left me in a positive mind frame: we need to continue making improvements on farm while embracing new methods, to further improve our sustainability.

Short-sightedness from decision makers may well take the easier option, though, in just reducing livestock numbers.

Rather than dwelling on climate change here, we are enjoying the glorious sunshine and looking forward to the YMA national championships. My daughters Georgie and Becky have both qualified as handlers — for the first time — along with two calves.

Peter Hynes farms with his wife Paula in Aherla, Co Cork