Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Peter Hynes: Why we are stitching red clover into our silage swards

It is a trial-and-error project – time will tell if I would have been better using a higher rate of red clover seed

Wealth of knowledge: Alltech&rsquo;s Eddie Phelan, Peter Hynes and Prof Frank Mitloehner at Peter&rsquo;s Co Cork farm Expand

Close

Wealth of knowledge: Alltech&rsquo;s Eddie Phelan, Peter Hynes and Prof Frank Mitloehner at Peter&rsquo;s Co Cork farm

Wealth of knowledge: Alltech’s Eddie Phelan, Peter Hynes and Prof Frank Mitloehner at Peter’s Co Cork farm

Wealth of knowledge: Alltech’s Eddie Phelan, Peter Hynes and Prof Frank Mitloehner at Peter’s Co Cork farm

Peter Hynes

Grass has dominated our workload since late May. As I write, our contractor is busy picking up our second-cut silage in glorious sunshine.

We mowed and tedded the crop ourselves. The 70ac crop looks respectable given how little rain we have had in the last two months.

Most Watched

Privacy