Peter Hynes: Why genetic gain is the most efficient way to boost dairy profits

One of the stock bulls on the Hynes farm: "If you haven't chosen a bull team yet, select genes for profit," says Peter.
"We are adding another Simmental bull to the team as we increased profits this year from six-week Simmentals which achieved up to €400," says Peter Hynes.
Peter Hynes pictured on the family Dairy Farm, Aherla, Co. Cork. Picture: Clare Keogh

One of the stock bulls on the Hynes farm: “If you haven’t chosen a bull team yet, select genes for profit,” says Peter.

“We are adding another Simmental bull to the team as we increased profits this year from six-week Simmentals which achieved up to €400,” says Peter Hynes.

Peter Hynes

Cork escaped the worst of the cold snap, although we had a northerly wind over Easter weekend which definitely had an impact on grass growth so we delayed closing ground for silage to ensure cows can stay grazing.

The herd is averaging 2kg milk solids per cow per day. And with less than 10 cows to calve, the priority now is holding peak production for as long as possible over the next two months.

