Peter Hynes: Whole dairy sector will suffer if we don’t put a premium on animal welfare

The recent vote on live animal transport has been hailed as a decisive victory by many in the Irish agricultural sector, but the reality is it is something every one of us should take as a warning shot.

As we breathe a sigh of relief, there are many in Europe who see the vote as a complete failure for animal welfare.

My view is that tighter movement restrictions have been on the cards for several years, which is why we took the steps last year to improve calf facilities, giving us the opportunity to keep calves on farm for longer.

I still feel we have more work to do on farm and our plan is to invest further in calf housing.

The opposition to live animal transport will increase, and we have reached the point where there is no margin for error on our part.

The EU are auditing Irish animal transport this year, which must be welcomed as a positive — because those who oppose live transport will scrutinise every move we make.

While climate change and emissions dominate the media conversation around livestock farming, I think consumers understand that reductions will take time and are willing to give us some leeway.

However, consumers are less forgiving when it comes to animal welfare issues.

On our farm, Covid finally left our house after two positive cases and extended periods of isolation, and calving kicked off, nine days prior to due date.

Our first cow to calve was Samira, the Fleckvieh which was expecting triplets. Having spent the previous 12 weeks dry and living a life of luxury on a straw bed, she was kept under a watchful eye.

Unfortunately, only one of the triplets (all heifers) was born alive. The cow lost two at various stages of pregnancy yet mummified both of them in order to bring the third calf full term.

The two dead calves were encased in what seemed to be a much tougher amniotic sac, which was dry inside, with no odour from either of them.

The live heifer calf weighed in at a miniscule 15kg and the ligaments on both hocks were underdeveloped, meaning she couldn’t stand upright.

As is standard practice on our farm she was bottle-fed three litres of colostrum and has been bottle-fed since.

Our vet paid her a visit the following morning, applying splints to both back legs for 48 hours, and within 24 hours she was able to stand. She had a further visit to the vets due to an ongoing issue with one hind leg.

She is clocking up a hefty vet bill. From a business perspective it may not make sense to invest in her, but far beyond finances, we farmers have duty to deliver the very best in animal welfare standards for each animal in our care.

Ten more calves have arrived since, and we should have 75pc of our heifers calved by the start of February due to synchronisation.

Having so many heifers calved early allows us to give them extra time before calving gets extremely busy.

Everything has gone smoothly for the rest of the calves to date.

Despite rising costs on all farm inputs, we have still taken the decision to feed all heifer calves on Heiferlac milk replacer.

We forward-purchased some, meaning we avoided at least one price increase.

All beef calves will be fed waste milk until such time as we do not have adequate supply; then we will switch them to milk replacer as it is more cost-effective than feeding milk we could be selling.

Ground conditions have been exceptional this month and one-third of the farm has received 2,500 gallons of slurry to the acre, all spread via LESS.

Fertiliser is the big conundrum this spring. The decision taken here is that we are blanket spreading the entire farm with 23 units of urea/ac. It is costly at €900/t but I am confident in the price of milk.

Maximizing grass growth has to be a priority — grass is the cheapest form of feed, and it would be a lot more costly to bridge any fodder gap with supplementation. Fingers crossed with the weather.

We will further blanket spread the farm with a round of 18-6-12 in March which we have on farm, and we will follow the cows with slurry as they graze off paddocks in the first rotation.

Peter Hynes farms with his wife Paula in Aherla, Co Cork