Peter Hynes: What dairy farmers can learn from the show ring

Victor O'Sullivan (judge), Paula Hynes and Becky Hynes with the champion and reserve champion Holstein at Midleton Show

An education in farming: Connor, Kate and Emer Lehane from Timoleague with overall champion Jersey Mass Rock S1542 Brunette at Clonakilty Show. Photo: Denis Boyle

Like many farmers, I used to feel that livestock showing was merely a beauty pageant. How wrong I was.

Showing is one of the best educations in livestock anyone can have.

To be successful in dairy farming, we need to have a good understanding of nutrition — feeding animals different diets depending on their requirements; does it need to grow more? Is it carrying too much condition or does it need a little more?

From a breeding perspective we need to get animals calving down exactly when we want.

The cows we breed need good strong udders to ensure they can withstand many lactations; they need four good legs and feet to carry them to grass every day.

A cow’s topline will dictate how her udder is set, along with affecting her ability to calve.

All these factors influence how successful a dairy animal will be in the show ring, and more importantly how profitable that animal will be in her career as a dairy cow.

Our future dairy farmers are exposed to all these stockmanship skills through organisations such as the Irish Holstein Friesian Association’s young members’ association along with techniques like clipping.

It has been great to get back to the shows, after Covid put paid to them in 2020 and 2021. They were a huge loss for rural Ireland.

The show must go on, as Freddie Mercury sang, and with the pandemic restrictions well behind us, countless hours have been put in to get agricultural shows back in full swing.

People passionate about showcasing rural life are volunteering so much time to get these shows running again, and it is up to all of us to support these events in any way we can, whether entering stock in a class or simply turning up with the family to socialise and see some of the finest livestock in Ireland on display.

So far we have been to Midleton, Belgooly and Clonakilty, which vast line-ups of some of the finest dairy stock you will see in Ireland.

This week we have been busy prepping for the Cork Summer Show, which is local to us. We have five heifers entered so the clipping machine has been out again, to get them looking pristine.

For some of the heifers it will be their first outing to a show ring, so we are putting in many hours of halter training combined with letting them see as many strange sights as possible around the yard, to help them feel comfortable in the unfamiliar surroundings.

As a handler it is all about creating a bond with an animal; if you have mutual respect and trust, the animal will enjoy the big stage.

Often the heifers who are a little sharp the first few days on the halter, taking longer to settle into the job, end up having a slight air of arrogance and charisma in front of the judge and show themselves to their full potential.

Showing is also a community where young people make new friends.

Our youngest daughter Georgina, who is only eight, halter-trained her own jersey calf this year under our watchful eye.

The highlight of the show season so far for me was seeing her walk out of the show ring at Belgooly beaming with pride having won her young handler’s class.

With renowned breeders like Victor O’Sullivan, Jason Helen and Victor Jackson judging over the last few weeks, it has been a joy to listen to their reasoning for placing each animal in the line up.

I feel I have learned as much about dairy cows as any of the young handlers, and it has afforded me a new perspective on how I look at cows.

Indeed Freddie the show must go on. If it didn’t, we would lose not only a training ground for some of our future top farmers, but also some great social outings.

Peter Hynes farms with his wife Paula in Aherla, Co Cork