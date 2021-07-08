Farming

Peter Hynes: We must fight to preserve our family farm tradition — not least because it’s our unique selling point on the global market

It’s ridiculous to put on age restrictions and stop a young ag enthusiast trying their hand at a career that struggles to welcome young people

Peter Hynes

The abundant sunshine at the end of last month allowed us to save two crops on haylage.

The first saved in 36 hours as it was a little light; the second required four teddings and yielded 80 bales from 11 acres.

We wrapped one field in pink bale wrap, the other in yellow and the crows paid no heed to the yellow wrap.

