Peter Hynes: We must fight to preserve our family farm tradition — not least because it’s our unique selling point on the global market

The abundant sunshine at the end of last month allowed us to save two crops on haylage.

The first saved in 36 hours as it was a little light; the second required four teddings and yielded 80 bales from 11 acres.

We wrapped one field in pink bale wrap, the other in yellow — and the crows paid no heed to the yellow wrap.

We bought a tedder this year and it has a valuable tool in ensuring the haylage and silage we produce is top quality.

With school holidays in full swing, our three girls are a huge help on the farm, from milking to checking youngstock. Their assistance lets everyone get a break and finish early in the evenings.

That is the beauty of family farming — showing the next generation how to safely tackle a job and then working alongside them, often just standing back, admiring how they progress.

With second-cut silage now looming, the team effect frees up time for me to mow the crop and have Paula follow me with the tedder, allowing for maximum wilt in a short space of time.

As many a minister has explained to me, family farming is a key selling point for Irish produce on the global market.

We have witnessed this on numerous occasions when welcoming international guests on farm in pre-Covid times. Most of these visitors have never seen a family embracing farm life together.

Seeing the younger generation play roles in the viability of a farm endorses to them what Ireland is as a brand.

Family farming is also a selling point to the Irish consumer, particularly during the very public battle with An Taisce.

It saddens when I hear people in our sector come out against young family members working on farms.

It’s ridiculous to put on age restrictions and stop a young ag enthusiast trying their hand at a career that struggles to welcome young people.

It is key that we educate the youth on the dangers of farming, instruct them on how to work safely and, most importantly, delegate jobs based on experience as well as age.

Many a young person has had to fill a bigger pair of boots when a parent got seriously ill or died; often those farms would otherwise have had to be leased out or even sold.

Embracing the next generation will help protect our unique selling point; in the short term we must ensure this tradition survives.

Expand Close Peter baling haylage / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Peter baling haylage

Because recent CAP talks made me wonder, are we still a family farming nation or rapidly pushing our industry towards a more commercial sector?

Convergence on farm entitlements is a contentious subject.

The IFA said CAP reform combined with the Climate Action Bill could “shut down commercial farming in Ireland”, and there have attempts by some to silence any voices who are vocally pro full convergence.

Land rental prices have commanded record prices for some time, particularly when the land carries high entitlements.

Many people have left the farming way of life — look at the amount of dispersal sales over the last few years.

Seventeen member states have already completed internal convergence, so why are we so intent on protecting those who gain most from EU subsidies?

It has been widely reported that only a third of Irish farms are viable, yet some people seem intent on ensuring any chance of a lifeline is withheld.

So have we decided to abandon the two-thirds of farms that aren’t viable?

Brussells has given Minister McConalogue full control over any chance of redistribution, which will surely mean he has many more days in the hot seat.

Full convergence will cost our farm financially but if it means offering a lifeline to Ireland’s treasured family farming, then it is a step that needs to be taken.

The opportunity is also there to cap the maximum payment any one farmer can receive — and finally remove the need to publish a list of farmers who receive high subsidies.

Minister McConalogue has said that 50pc of the country’s CAP payments go to just 20pc of farmers; the conundrum for him is whether he offers a seat to smaller Irish farm families on the EU lifeboat or merely refreshes the dish of cream for the fat cats.

Peter Hynes farms with his wife Paula in Aherla, Co Cork