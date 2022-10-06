Peter Hynes: The benefits of spreading the last of your slurry a little earlier

Our decision to pull silage from the cows’ diet in early September seems to have paid dividends.

It meant we were grazing large areas on a daily basis as grass covers were low, but with rain arriving, cleaning off any stressed grass rapidly seemed to maximise growth rates on farm.

That allowed us an 18-day rotation, which is a little unorthodox for September, and now as we head into the last rotation, we are in a very good position for grass.

Paddocks that were grazed the last week of September received 1500 gallons of watery slurry to the acre. Our contractor had all our tanks fully emptied a week before the closing date of October 7 for derogation farms.

Our plan for these paddocks is to achieve a 21-day rotation, ensuring the cows will be grazing close to the parlour during the National Dairy Show as we have seven animals entered and it will be quite a busy few days for us showing late on the Friday night and early on the Saturday morning.

All the heifers we have entered are on a specific diet indoors and are being walked daily on halters.

The other bonus of having the last of our slurry spread a little earlier is we will be in a better position to soil-sample the entire farm in early December, allowing us to make a more informed fertiliser plan for 2023.

Our fertiliser usage on farm reduced 10pc from 2020 to 2021, and by a further 30pc in 2022. Increase in fertiliser costs meant our 2022 spend increased by 87pc, but cutting back on use saved us €22,000.

Key for us was spreading the full fertiliser requirement in the spring, ensuring the farm achieved maximum growth rates — this gamble paid off as milk prices in March and April easily justified the cost of growing grass.

From there on we were able to achieve reductions by spreading little and often, and skipping clover paddocks.

The quality of grass grown in September ensured cows’ production was higher than in 2021: they are currently averaging 18.5L/day or 1.7kg/MS/cow. Compared to this time last year, cows are milking 17pc higher, and milk price is up 60pc.

We have sold most of the empty cows along with some surplus in-calf heifers as we want to keep grass for stock we are retaining over the winter.

Thankfully, we never had to open the silage pit during the drought, and we still have silage bales in stock along with 10ac of red clover silage yet to cut and bale.

I am keeping an eye on the weather forecast but I feel we need to be patient. Ideally, I would like a two-day wilt with a dry day prior to mowing.

I have seen some grass and clover silage being harvested in the last week and effluent run-offs must be high as weather windows were short.

In any case the red clover is still growing, increasing yield, and once the crop is harvested the field will not see another grazing this year.

I remind myself from time to time that I am a grass and forage farmer as opposed a dairy farmer — by focusing on growing grass efficiently and producing quality forage, the cows will work with me to convert that into cost-efficient milk.



Ideally, I would like a closing grass cover of 600kg DM/ha, but with more clover in swards now I will have to see what growth rates are like through October as carrying a high cover of clover on a paddock through the winter may have a negative impact.

We have a few cows calving again this week to sexed semen. You can’t beat the sight of a healthy heifer calf arriving.

We also plan to house any autumn born 2021 heifers this week to get them on a balanced level of nutrition in time for breeding.

Peter Hynes farms with his wife Paula in Aherla, Co Cork