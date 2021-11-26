Farming

Farming

Peter Hynes: The benefits of better dry cow nutrition

Adding a nutritionist to the team here has made a big difference as we try to take every opportunity to improve herd performance

Indoors: Peter Hynes&rsquo;s herd continued to graze by day right through to November 28 but he had been drying of all first lactations, together with early calvers expecting twins Expand

Peter Hynes

Everything is pointing towards a strong milk price for 2022 on the global market.

New Zealand’s production is being restricted by environmental constraints alongside demand for land from alternative food production.

