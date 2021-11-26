Peter Hynes: The benefits of better dry cow nutrition

Everything is pointing towards a strong milk price for 2022 on the global market.

New Zealand’s production is being restricted by environmental constraints alongside demand for land from alternative food production.

Australian production has been stagnant due to labour shortages, and the USDA predicts reduced milk production for 2022 due to lower cow numbers and lower cow output.

On the European markets a further decline in the EU dairy herd, combined with increased demand on a domestic market, and increased recovery in food service industry, will maintain prices.

Read More

Raw milk is up 18.8 cents since January, with butter up 65pc, and WMP and SMP rising 30pc and 40pc, respectively.

The insatiable demand for dairy in China, alongside increased economic recovery, will also help.

Our 2022 milk production plan begins now as we implement dry cow routine.

The herd continued to graze by day right through to November 28, but we had been drying of all first lactations, together with early calvers expecting twins.

Affording the first lactations a 12-week dry period over the last few years has seen an increased conception rate for second lactations — advice I took from a vet following analysis of our breeding records.

We have decided to put an increased effort in dry cow nutrition; this involves a multi-pronged approach.

Read More

Firstly, all our fodder stocks were analysed, showing our pit silage is 31pc DM at 17pc crude protein. We sampled five stacks of bales, with DM values ranging from 31-65pc and protein from 10.2-17pc.

One stack of bales tested high in potash, which eliminates it from use to feeding dry cows, to avoid any issues around hypocalcaemia.

Insufficient blood calcium levels around the time of calving may not always be clearly evident, yet for every visible case of milk fever in a herd, a further four may have below-normal blood calcium levels, leading to mastitis, retained cleanings and displaced abomasus going forward.

Following fodder analysis our nutritionist Bernard Stack looked at how could make efficient use of our supplies to ensure the herd is in peak condition for calving.

Walking through the cubicle shed, we agreed the herd had an average BCS of 3, with the exception of two cows which are housed in a separate pen due to BCS of 2.5, requiring extra attention to feeding.

Overall we have little work to do with the herd to achieve an average BCS of 3.25 at calving.

Overall dry cow diet will have a protein content of 13pc, with target dry matter intake of 11.3kg per head daily. This includes 2kg straw, 5kg baled silage and 18kg pit silage all taken at fresh weight combined with 0.75kg protein dry cow ration.

The protein content of the diet is needed to help break down fibre, and to have a positive impact on colostrum quantity and quality next spring.

Our protein dry cow ration comes in at 20.5pc protein sourced from Dairygold and includes rolled oats, rolled beans, rolled barley, rapeseed meal and distillers, costing €342/t, excluding minerals which we feed through the terra liquid system.

Overall the dry cow ration cost equates to €15 per cow over the dry period.

The benefit of feeding ration is that it ensures the rumen bugs remain active throughout the dry cow period, which will make it easier to transition to parlour meal in the spring, lessening the incidence of sub-clinical acidosis.

Read More

After much deliberation, we bought a diet feeder to simplify dry cow feeding.

We have no regrets as we have complete control over dry cow diets, and the cows seem extremely content when we convert a diet on paper into reality.

Having the weighing system linked to my phone is a further addition.

The feeder will give us further control over buffer feeding in the spring once the herd returns to grass.

It can be hard to gauge buffer feeding: too little and the herd remains hungry; too much leads to poor grazing residuals.

I previously had the misconception that a diet feeder lead to increased feeding. Adding a nutritionist to the team has been a big help.

On a weekly basis, we try to take every available opportunity to improve herd performance through fertility, nutrition, genetics and welfare.

Peter Hynes farms with his wife Paula in Aherla, Co Cork