Peter Hynes: Teagasc’s ‘edible insect’ tweet was hard to swallow

I always try to take a break from social media during the festive season but a tweet from Teagasc grabbed my attention.

“Increasing production of current animal protein sources to feed a growing world population is not environmentally sustainable,” it read. “Edible insects are a more environmentally friendly and sustainable way to meet the increased demand for protein.”

At first, I thought it must have been a parody account, as did a number of my friends; then I wondered had someone hacked the State agency’s social media accounts.

​My career in dairy farming began at a Teagasc agricultural college and ever since I have availed of their advisory services and used their research to constantly improve our farm in a sustainable manner.

So I was absolutely shocked by the tweet. I take no issue with research being undertaken into edible insects potentially being a source of protein. Indeed I feel it is crucial that research is undertaken in Ireland, as it may well lead to opportunities for some farmers to diversify in the future.

But that research should never undermine the most vital part of our agricultural industry.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Teagasc receives €144m funding a year from the Department, and also gets extensive income from farmers processing 41,000 BPS applications, 4,000 derogation applications, nearly 4000 farmer discussion group meetings and over 3,300 students participating in education courses.

They are the organisation we farmers expect to have on our side as livestock farming faces many challenges.

Yet here they were with this tweet. It was an extremely worrying message for the global customers of Irish dairy, beef and lamb to be reading from such a highly regarded organisation.

Irish agriculture is forever evolving and that evolution will accelerate over the next few years to ensure we achieve the 25pc reduction in emissions by 2030 and remain one of the most sustainable countries in the world for producing dairy, beef and lamb.

You can’t underestimate the importance of how we communicate the quality of Irish produce to an international audience.

I went abroad on a number of occasions last year, and one meal that really stuck with me from a farming perspective was seeing grass-fed Black Angus steak on a menu in Paris.

The waiter took huge pride in it being the flagship item on their menu due to it being grass-fed; he was intrigued when I told him the majority of Irish steak is grass-fed.

Our global reputation is vital to our success, and this Teagasc tweet diminished that reputation.

Of course it was quickly latched onto but those who oppose livestock farming.

I was surprised how quiet the farm lobby groups remained — you would have thought those who are paid to represent us would have quickly dealt with the situation, to protect the message of sustainability around Irish livestock farming.

Some of these farm lobby groups have representatives paid to sit on the board of directors in Teagasc.

Teagasc director Prof Frank O’Mara will have to have a few in-depth conversations, as Irish livestock farmers deserve some serious answers.

Meanwhile, I will continue to dairy farm as I doubt morning conversations with crickets would afford me the same satisfaction as my chats with our cows.

​

Peter Hynes farms with his wife Paula in Aherla, Co Cork